BPM Real Estate Group Selects Howard S. Wright, a Balfour Beatty Company, to Deliver Landmark Block 216 Project

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BPM Real Estate Group has selected Howard S. Wright, a Balfour Beatty company, to build its 1.1 million-square-foot, mixed-use Block 216 development in downtown Portland, Ore. The 35-story, high-rise tower will be anchored by a Ritz-Carlton hotel, bringing the luxury hospitality brand to Portland and Pacific Northwest for the first time.

Block 216 will feature 153,000 square feet of Class A office space, 251-room The Ritz-Carlton, Portland hotel, 138 Ritz-Carlton Residences, and 10,00 square feet of ground-level retail which includes a food hall along SW 9th that will open up to a pedestrian-friendly “festival” street. Located at the intersection of Portland’s central business and Pearl districts, the project encompasses a full city block.

“We have a great history working with BPM Real Estate Group having recently completed Broadway Tower and the Pearl West building, which is home to our Portland office,” said Troy Dickson, senior vice president, Howard S. Wright, a Balfour Beatty company. “BPM Real Estate Group is committed to developing intelligently-designed projects that greatly enhance their communities. We greatly appreciate the trust BPM Real Estate Group has placed in our team to deliver Block 216, which will be an amazing addition to downtown Portland for years to come.”

To meet the needs of its various patrons, Block 216 will have dedicated entrances for hotel guests and residence owners, in addition to hotel amenities including a fitness center, full-service spa and swimming pool on the 19th floor. The Ritz-Carlton Residences will also include an eighth-floor owner’s lounge and fitness facility.

The mixed-use tower will offer multiple food and beverage options, including a food hall on the ground floor, and an indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar on the 20th floor. The tower will provide over 13,000 square feet of meeting space for business events and special celebrations. With construction underway, the project is scheduled for delivery in December 2022.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Balfour Beatty is consistently ranked among the top general contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.

About BPM Real Estate Group

BPM Real Estate Group (“BPM”) was founded by Walter C. Bowen in 1980. Active across multiple sectors and markets, the BPM can enhance the value of its properties with superior design, intelligent development, superior customer focused property management and efficient partnerships. Dedicated to enriching lives and inspired built environments, BPM represents an unwavering commitment to quality in all aspects of a project. From concept to completion, its holistic approach unlocks value for both tenants and Owners.