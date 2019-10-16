Yukon Supports WestView Capital Partners' Growth Recapitalization Investment in Receivable Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yukon Partners (“Yukon”), a provider of mezzanine capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce its debt and equity investment in support of WestView Capital Partners’ recapitalization investment in Receivable Solutions, LLC (“RSi” or the “Company”), a national provider of revenue cycle management (“RCM”) services to hospitals and health systems.

“I have known the principals at Yukon for over 20 years and it is great to be working with them again,” said Matt Carroll, General Partner at WestView. “Yukon has proven to be a flexible partner from start to finish, and they were able to provide us with a solution tailored specifically for this situation. We look forward to partnering with them and benefiting from their broad healthcare experience.”

“We are thrilled to be working with RSi and WestView. RSi is a dynamic company providing exceptional service to its hospital clients,” said Michael Furey, Partner at Yukon. “WestView is an active investor in the RCM space and their deep industry knowledge will help open up new avenues for growth.”

Dorsey & Whitney, LLP served as legal counsel to Yukon.

About Receivable Solutions:

Receivable Solutions is a national provider of RCM services to hospitals and health systems. Through its client-focused culture, RSi delivers accounts receivable management and revenue cycle outsourcing services to accelerate provider cash flow, improve operating efficiencies and enhance profitability without sacrificing patient experience. The Company’s solutions span the full RCM continuum, providing both point solutions to address specific client challenges and full end-to-end RCM outsourcing. RSi was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina. For more information, please visit www.receivable-solutions.com.

About Yukon Partners:

Yukon Partners is an independent and unaffiliated junior capital provider, primarily serving middle market private equity sponsor led business transactions in the U.S. and Canada. The transactions in which Yukon invests include buyouts, growth and platform strategies, recapitalizations, mergers/acquisitions, and public-to-private buyouts. Yukon typically invests $10 to $50 million per transaction and currently manages approximately $1.2 billion across three funds. Yukon Partners has offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.yukonpartners.com.

About WestView Capital Partners:

WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle market growth companies, manages approximately $1.7 billion in capital across four funds. WestView partners with existing management teams to sponsor minority and majority recapitalizations, growth, and consolidation transactions in industries such as healthcare technology and outsourcing, business services, software and IT services, consumer, and growth industrial. WestView invests in companies with operating profits between $3 million and $20 million with investment sizes ranging from $10 million to $60 million. For more information, please visit www.wvcapital.com.