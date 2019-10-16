Angel Capital Association Partners with Assure to Simplify Angel Investing

SILICON SLOPES, Utah & KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assure, the leading provider of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and transaction services for the private investment marketplace, and Angel Capital Association (ACA), the world’s leading professional association for angel investors, announced today a new partnership that connects angel investors to the tech solution platform, Glassboard, that will enable them to streamline the SPV deal life-cycle process.

Assure is the leading provider of SPVs and fund administration with over $2.5B in Assets Under Management (AUM) and nearly 5,000 completed SPV investments. Assure has introduced customized pricing specifically for ACA members starting at $2,500 for Investments under $100,000. The Assure team offers solutions that streamline the entire investment lifecycle including - entity formation, banking, closing, and back office fund administration for private transactions. To take advantage of this special pricing for these angel groups visit www.assure.co/aca

The ACA, the largest angel investor association in the world with over 14,000 members and 250+ angel groups, is working to fuel the success of the accredited angel investor community through data reporting, advocacy, education, and connection building.

“The Angel Capital Association is excited about its new partnership with Assure. As the leading provider of outsourced administrative and transaction services for the private investment marketplace, and with their unique approach to SPVs and back office services, they offer a strong value proposition to our 250+ angel groups across the country and the 14,000 angels that are part of this network. As the premier sponsor for the ACA Innovation Showcase, Assure will allow us to strengthen the bridge between the entrepreneurial start-ups in need of capital and the investors that stimulate economic growth,” said Patrick Gouhin, CEO of Angel Capital Association.

Assure is enthusiastic about this new partnership with the ACA and excited to be a part of the following events:

2019 Leadership Workshop on Oct 15-16, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH

2019 Midwest Regional Meeting on Oct 16-17, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH

ACA 2020 Summit to be held in Westminster, CO on May 12-14, 2020 – Click here for 2020 Summit Overview

For more information about Assure visit www.assure.co and www.angelcapitalassociation.org for more information about Angel Capital Association.

About Assure

Assure is the leading provider of SPV and fund administration with over $2.5B in AUM and nearly 5,000 completed SPV investments driving its rise to one of the top 5 most active private fund administrators. The firm’s approach, which allows clients to structure and close deals faster, cheaper and with more transparency, helped pave the way for the ascendance of the “super angels,” special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and micro VCs. Some of Assure’s clients, include AngelList, EquityZen, Forge Global, Tribeca Angels, Bitwise, and Village Global. Assure offers a full suite of services including SPV administration, fund accounting, tax preparation, cryptocurrency, Exempt Reporting Advisor (ERA) services, KYC/AML services, 506(c) accreditation, and Offshore Markets. For more information about Assure, visit www.assure.co.

About the Angel Capital Association

The Angel Capital Association (ACA) is the professional association of angel investors across North America and offers education, best practices, data, public policy advocacy, and significant benefits and resources to its membership of more than 14,000 accredited investors, who invest individually or through its 250+ angel groups, accredited platforms, and family offices. Visit www.angelcapitalassociation.org or Twitter handle @ACAAngelCapital.