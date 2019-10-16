ESL North America Partners with LG for Season 3 of the ESL Mobile Open Presented by AT&T

BURBANK, Calif. & ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESL, the world’s largest esports company, and LG Electronics (LG) today announced a partnership that designates LG as an Official Partner for Season 3 of ESL Mobile Open presented by AT&T. This marks the first-ever phone provider and second sponsor for the ESL Mobile Open in North America.

“ We continue to believe in and take an innovative approach to the mobile esports landscape and LG is the perfect partner to help ESL advance that,” said Paul Brewer, Senior Vice President of Brand Partnerships at ESL. “ LG is a terrific example of a global brand making its mark in esports and improving the experience for both players and fans.”

As part of this partnership, finalists for Season 3 will use LG smartphones while competing in the finals at DreamHack Atlanta on November 15. As part of the live broadcast of the Season 3 finals, LG’s newest smartphone, LG G8X ThinQ™ Dual Screen, will also be featured in a segment called "Hardware Highlight" that will showcase how the smartphone is the perfect mobile gaming companion, with two side-by-side 6.4” OLED displays and a 360O Freestop Hinge for gaming at any angle. Additionally, the smartphone will be on display at a booth at DreamHack Atlanta, where fans can join free-play gaming competitions to test its capabilities first-hand.

“ LG G8X ThinQ™ Dual Screen and its two OLED screens bring a completely new meaning to the immersive mobile gaming experience,” said William Cho, president and CEO of LG North America. “ Our partnership with ESL as the exclusive phone for Season 3 finals of the ESL Mobile Open in North America is a testament to LG Dual Screen's immediate potential to revolutionize mobile gaming."

LG G8X ThinQ™ Dual Screen offers a new level of power and flexibility, which complements the dynamic and on-the-go nature of mobile gaming. With LG Game Pad’s immersive and customizable experience, players have more view of the game, ultimately giving them an edge in the competitive moment. Moreover, LG G8X ThinQ™ Dual Screen boasts two balanced 1.2W stereo speakers for high-quality in-game audio and a large 4,000mAh battery so you can game longer.

Now in its third season, the ESL Mobile Open has expanded to include all of North America and had over 324,400 participants during Season 2. Season 3 gameplay is already underway in the most popular mobile titles Asphalt 9: Legends, PUBG MOBILE, and Clash of Clans.

Live broadcasts for Season 3 of the ESL Mobile Open begin October 17 on YouTube and Twitch, and the Grand Finals will be broadcasted on November 15. For more information on the ESL Mobile Open presented by AT&T, please visit the Season 3 website and be sure to follow ESL Mobile Open on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

About ESL

ESL is the world’s largest esports company. Founded in 2000, ESL has been shaping the industry across the most popular video games with numerous online and offline esports competitions. The company operates high profile, branded international leagues and tournaments under the ESL Pro Tour including ESL One, Intel® Extreme Masters, ESL Pro League, and other premier stadium-size events, to more clearly define the path from zero to hero. ESL also produces the ESL National Championships, grassroots amateur cups, and matchmaking systems, creating a world where everybody can be somebody. With offices all over the world, ESL is leading esports innovation on a global scale through the combination of global ESL competitions, amateur leagues, publisher activations, and more. ESL is a part of MTG, the leading international digital entertainment group. about.eslgaming.com

About LG Electronics USA, Inc.

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.