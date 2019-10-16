Forager Project Welcomes Danone Manifesto Ventures as a Minority Investor, to Accelerate the Growth of its Organic Plant-Based Creamery

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The San Francisco-based company, which produces and markets organic, plant-based food and beverages, has received a minority investment from Danone Manifesto Ventures, to continue to build its portfolio of innovative products, enhance sustainable sourcing and production, increase brand awareness and widen distribution.

“ John Charles and I have spent three years getting to know Jean Francois, Laurent and the Danone Manifesto Ventures team. It’s the right time and they are the right partner – good people with leverageable, relevant experience and capital,” said Stephen Williamson, Forager Project Founder & CEO.

Forager Project is a family-owned and operated organic food company that has been crafting plant-based foods in California since 2013. The company has developed a broad portfolio of organic plant-based products including Yogurt, Milk, Sour Cream, Half & Half as well as a range of Protein and Probiotic Shakes. Forager Project believes that the food we eat should be aligned with nature. The purpose of Forager Project is to improve our planet and human health by making exceptional tasting, organic, plant-based whole foods more widely available.

Danone Manifesto Ventures believes Forager Project is a unique brand with strong potential in the fast-growing plant-based space. Forager Project is fully aligned with Danone’s ambition to continue developing a best-in-class platform to meet the increasing needs of plant-based consumers globally.

“ Forager Project and Danone have highly aligned values focused on improving human and planet health through food, and a shared commitment to sustainable, enduring business growth,” said Laurent Marcel, CEO of Danone Manifesto Ventures. “ Over the years we had the chance to develop a special relationship with Stephen and his talented team, and today we’re very excited to start this partnership with Forager Project.” added Jean-Francois Hurel, Chief Investment Officer for Danone Manifesto Ventures.

Danone Manifesto Ventures launched in 2016 with the mission to support innovative and healthy food and beverage companies, and partners with disruptive entrepreneurs that share its vision of a healthy and sustainable future. Through this unit, Danone makes investments and provides financial and operational support to its portfolio companies through access to its experienced teams around the world. Danone Manifesto Ventures has invested in various companies including Harmless Harvest, Farmer’s Fridge and Sustainable Bioproducts in the US, Michel et Augustin and Yooji in France, as well as Epigamia in India. It was certified as a B Corp in 2018.