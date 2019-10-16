15 Ground-Breaking Companies Join the 10th Unreasonable Impact Program to Tackle the World’s Most Pressing Challenges

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For twelve intensive days this October, fifteen entrepreneurs from across North America will gather at the 10th Unreasonable Impact program to accelerate the growth of their companies.

Impacting the future of food, energy, sustainable living and supply chains, each entrepreneur is selected to participate based on their potential to create at least 500 jobs within the next five years.

The companies range from TreeZero, which is making North America’s only 100 percent tree-free, carbon-neutral paper products, to 75F, which is using the Internet of Things to improve the efficiency of buildings, to MycoTechnology, which creates sustainable plant-based protein using a unique mushroom fermentation process. Cumulatively, the fifteen ventures have generated more than USD $245 million in revenue and raised USD $410 million in funding.

Unreasonable Impact is an innovative partnership between Barclays and Unreasonable Group that supports growth-stage ventures tackling some of the world’s most pressing social and environmental challenges to scale and create thousands of new jobs. Each program connects the entrepreneurs to a global community of world-class mentors and industry specialists, including experts from across Barclays.

Joe McGrath, Global Head of Banking at Barclays, said, “ We are delighted to welcome the latest cohort of ventures on to the program and to partner with Unreasonable Group to support them on their journey to scale. At the forefront of innovation in their sectors, we continue to be inspired by each entrepreneur as they challenge the status quo with their impactful solutions.”

Daniel Epstein, Founder and CEO of Unreasonable Group, said: “ Unreasonable Impact represents one of the fastest-growing networks of impact ventures in the world, demonstrating that it’s possible to do well and good at the same time. We are humbled to have worked with over 100 ventures and to continue to support their growth.”

To date, the over 100 ventures that comprise the Unreasonable Impact community have positively impacted more than 187 million people, reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 28.8 million tons, and have generated more than 20,000 net new jobs. The companies have also raised more than USD $2 billion in funding.

For more information, visit www.unreasonableimpact.com.

The participating companies include:

75F: Utilizing the Internet of Things and the latest in cloud computing to create systems that predict, monitor and manage the needs of buildings.

80 Acres Farms: Converting urban spaces into ultra-efficient indoor farms that produce accessible, tasty, and affordable local food year-round.

Aeroseal: Sealing leaks in air ducts and vents with a patented technology that delivers comfort, healthier air, and substantial energy savings to homes and buildings everywhere.

Francis: Providing a wide range of electric vehicle infrastructure solutions that enable customers to lower their utility bills and achieve energy independence.

Igor: Transforming buildings from a fixed asset to a highly integrated, automated, data-driven machine built for efficiency, comfort, and agility.

LoveTheWild: Producing the world’s most resource efficient and environmentally friendly animal protein.

Modumetal: Manufacturing a new class of nano-laminated metals that are stronger, lighter, and more corrosion resistant than conventional metals and alloys.

MycoTechnology: Increasing the availability of healthy, sustainable, and high-quality food options through mushroom fermentation.

Propel Fuels: Connecting consumers to a network of low-carbon fuel options, accelerating the transition to an equitable and zero-carbon future.

Sistema.bio: Developing prefabricated modular biodigesters to bring clean energy and sustainable agricultural practices to over 100 million farms.

Skyven Technologies: Decarbonizing the industrial sector with clean, emissions-free solutions that save customers money by turning industrial plants into their own heat sources.

Smarter Sorting: Building the world’s first smart chemical database, using machine learning to provide a reuse solution for household hazardous waste.

Switch Automation: Making all buildings smarter and more sustainable with a platform that integrates data, systems, and equipment to reduce operating and energy expenses.

The Jackfruit Company: Making jackfruit mainstream by providing consumers with this delicious, healthy, sustainably-sourced meat alternative that also improves farmer incomes.

TreeZero: Fighting deforestation by making North America’s only 100 percent tree-free, carbon-neutral paper products.

About Unreasonable Impact, created with Barclays

Unreasonable Impact is an innovative multi-year partnership between Barclays and Unreasonable Group to launch the world’s first international network of accelerators focused on scaling up entrepreneurial solutions that will help employ thousands worldwide in the emerging green economy. Since 2016, Unreasonable Impact has hosted programs each year in three distinct markets: the Americas, UK and Europe, and Asia Pacific. To date, the more than 100 ventures that comprise the global cohort operate in more than 180 countries, have raised over $2.1bn USD in funding, have generated over $2bn USD in revenue, and have created more than 20,000 net new jobs since joining Unreasonable Impact. For more information, please visit www.unreasonableimpact.com.

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US. With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 83,500 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.home.barclays.

About Unreasonable Group

Unreasonable’s mission is to drive resources to and break down barriers for entrepreneurs solving key global challenges (i.e. ensuring renewable energy reaches the 1.3 billion people currently without electricity, reimagining the future of healthcare, or addressing the global unemployment crisis). Through running worldwide accelerator programmes, a globally oriented private equity fund, an extensive network of over 300 serial business leaders as mentors, and advanced storytelling and media activities, Unreasonable is designed to exclusively support entrepreneurs positioned to solve society's toughest problems. For more information about Unreasonable, please visit www.unreasonablegroup.com.