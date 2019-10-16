Groupon Expands MINDBODY Partnership—Connecting Users with Thousands More Bookable Fitness, Beauty and Wellness Experiences in Their Local Neighborhoods

Groupon is expanding its partnership with MINDBODY to connect Groupon users with thousands more bookable fitness, beauty and wellness experiences in their local neighborhoods. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN), which aims to become the daily habit in local commerce by connecting people to a vibrant, global marketplace for local services, experiences and goods, today announced an expansion of the company’s existing relationship with MINDBODY.

The partnership between the two companies enhances Groupon’s supply of fitness, beauty and wellness options via the MINDBODY network, enabling users to find and discover new local experiences offered by fitness, beauty and wellness businesses in their neighborhoods.

“Through an expanded partnership with MINDBODY, we’re excited to significantly increase the ability of our users to discover and book more choices in one of our largest and most important categories,” said Tim Eby, VP and GM of health, beauty and wellness, Groupon. “This is the latest way that we’re transforming Groupon into more of a daily utility for customers and making our marketplace more bookable and voucherless.”

MINDBODY is the leading technology platform for the wellness industry with the clearly defined purpose of connecting the world to wellness. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use MINDBODY’s integrated software and payments platform to run, market and grow their businesses. Consumers use MINDBODY to more easily find, engage and transact with fitness, beauty and wellness providers in their local communities.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Groupon by connecting MINDBODY customers to the Groupon platform and enabling seamless bookings for consumers who purchase a service on Groupon,” said Josh McCarter, President of MINDBODY. “In the past years, MINDBODY has delivered new partnerships and services that enable its boutique fitness, beauty and wellness businesses to attract and retain more consumers. With this partnership, our customers will be able to easily promote their services to Groupon’s 29 million consumers in North America.”

The Groupon and MINDBODY scheduling partnership is already live—and scaling. The inventory partnership between the two companies will go live early next year.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the company’s merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY is the leading technology platform for the wellness industry. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use MINDBODY’s integrated software and payments platform to run, market and grow their businesses. Consumers use MINDBODY to more easily find, engage and transact with fitness, wellness and beauty providers in their local communities. For more information on how MINDBODY is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to fitness, beauty and wellness, visit MINDBODYonline.com.