Samsung SDS Collaborates With Tech Mahindra and Pega to Launch a Blockchain-based Traceability Solution for Pega Platform

Samsung SDS, a global leader in digital transformation and innovation solutions, announced its collaboration with Tech Mahindra and Pega to launch a blockchain-based traceability solution integrating Pega Platform™ with Samsung SDS Nexledger™ Universal. This solution will be showcased across several industry events, including ENG's 4th Annual Automotive Warranty Management USA Summit.

The solution opens up significant transformational opportunities across Industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Manufacturing, Public Services and Logistics & Supply Chain. The global supply chain market, estimated to reach US $15.5 Trillion by 2023, according to Transparency Market Research, is considered to be incredibly inefficient. Combining Nexledger Universal Blockchain technology along with Pega’s industry-leading digital process automation (DPA) solutions, this solution has the potential to transform the supply chain and disrupt the way goods are produced, marketed, purchased and consumed.

Earlier this year Samsung SDS and Tech Mahindra had announced their strategic collaboration on Samsung SDS's blockchain platform, Nexledger. Nexledger, a blockchain platform developed by Samsung SDS, is flexible and scalable with the ability to deliver wide spectrum of enterprise specific requirements. Tech Mahindra also contributes to improve Nexledger capabilities by participating in the engineering and development process of the Nexledger platform.

“Partnering with Tech Mahindra for their industry and technology know how, and Pega for their adaptive and robust DPA solutions, Samsung Nexledger™ Universal has been able to address some as yet unresolved challenges inherent in operating in the global marketplace, especially around warranty, authenticity, recovery and customer satisfaction. Together, we are demonstrating that trusted, immutable, distributed and decentralized Blockchain and Digital Process Automation are a dynamic, powerful combination for unearthing hidden value in Business Value chains,” notes Ted Kim, Vice President of Blockchain Team, Samsung SDS America.

“Along with our Global strategic partners, Pega and Samsung SDS, we are excited to launch a Digital Solution that enables seamless alignment of people, systems and products through a business process driven digital ecosystem. By bringing together the best in class capabilities of the Pega Digital Process Automation and the Samsung SDS blockchain platforms, we are demonstrating business process and business model innovation possibilities for organizations that are looking to break internal siloes and collaborate with external partners and suppliers seamlessly, to deliver differentiated value to their end customers,” notes Natesh Parameswaran, Vice President, Global Head – Digital Solutions & Pega Practice.

Since 2003, Tech Mahindra and Pega’s partnership has delivered innovative business solutions to global customers across several industries, leveraging Pega’s industry leading solutions for customer engagement and operational excellence.

“Today’s leading manufacturing organizations need agile solutions that bring unique value to their digital transformation efforts so they can ultimately provide measurably better customer experiences, and Pega’s partnership with Tech Mahindra has helped empower our clients’ success,” said Steven P. Silver, vice president and industry market leader, manufacturing, Pegasystems. “This collaboration with Tech Mahindra and Samsung SDS enables end-to-end intelligent automation powered with Blockchain to streamline processes and improve experiences for dealers and distributors, manufacturers, field service technicians, and customers.”

The key focus area is to bridge the gap between stakeholders and create a reliable network, which significantly improves accountability and fosters operational excellence.

Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Head Blockchain, Tech Mahindra, says, “With an increasing trust gap, Blockchain has the utmost potential to establish provenance of resources, integrity of information or identity of a device or person. We are delighted to leverage this technology to address major pain points in industries where the effects of these are humongous but sub-optimally addressed. Through this the winning partnership with Pega & Samsung SDS we intend to address this end-to-end and provide a completely new experience to all stakeholders. As part of our TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is committed to leverage new generation technology to address real business problems of our customers globally.”

For a point of view of how the solution can be leveraged in Manufacturing Warranty Management, please refer to the whitepaper, “How DPA + Blockchain Enable Manufacturing Warranty Management Valuechains.”

About Samsung SDS America

Samsung SDS America (SDSA) is the U.S. subsidiary of Samsung SDS, a $9 billion global leader in digital transformation and innovation solutions. SDSA helps organizations optimize their productivity, make smarter business decisions, and improve their competitive positions in a hyper-connected economy using our enterprise software solutions for secure mobility, retail, DOOH, advanced analytics, and contextual marketing.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 125,700+ professionals across 90 countries, helping 941 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is the highest ranked Non-U.S. company in the Forbes Global Digital 100 list (2018) and in the Forbes Fab 50 companies in Asia (2018).

We are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.