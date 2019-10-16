INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International Truck today announced it will feature Allison Neutral at Stop as standard equipment on the International® MV™ Series, beginning Q1 2020.

With the Allison Transmission Neutral at Stop feature, the transmission is automatically shifted into neutral when the vehicle is stationary. This eliminates the load on the engine when the vehicle is stopped which trims fuel consumption and lowers emissions. Based on Greenhouse Emissions modeling, Allison reports that Neutral at Stop can reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 6% in urban applications compared to 2018 base line. As an added feature, Neutral at Stop locks the output while stopped to prevent the vehicle from rolling backwards.

“In listening to feedback from our customers, International Truck is making vehicle improvements that are valuable to our customers’ businesses,” said Steve Gilligan, vice president, Product Marketing, International Truck. “Making Neutral at Stop standard on the MV Series is an opportunity to leverage the latest technologies to lower total cost of ownership through improved fuel economy while maintaining the vehicle’s superior reliability and productivity.”

The Allison 1000 HS automatic transmission comes standard on the MV Series, with FuelSense® 2.0 with DynActive™ Shifting as an available option. FuelSense 2.0 with DynActive Shifting provides infinitively variable shift points based on a number of inputs from the vehicle. The result is the ideal balance of fuel economy and performance based on vehicle operating conditions and the fleet’s pre-established bias for fuel economy or performance.”

“As long-time partners with Navistar, we’ve worked closely to provide our mutual customers with products of the greatest reliability and performance,’’ said Rohan Barua, Vice President of North America OEM Sales, Allison Transmission. “We are proud of this collaboration and look forward to providing additional value to their offerings.”

To place an order and for more information on the International MV Series, visit an International Truck dealer or visit InternationalTrucks.com.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA and employs approximately 2,900 people worldwide. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com