Citi Appointed as Successor Depositary Bank for Tate & Lyle PLC’s ADR Programme

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Tate & Lyle PLC (“Tate & Lyle”), as successor as depositary bank for its sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programme.

Tate & Lyle’s ADR programme trades in the US over-the-counter (OTC) market, under the symbol “TATYY”. Each ADR represents 4 ordinary shares.

“We are proud to have been selected by Tate & Lyle as successor ADR depositary bank for its sponsored Level 1 ADR program,” said Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi. “With Citi’s global presence and investor relations expertise, we are confident our platform will help to facilitate the continued success of the Tate & Lyle ADR program and provide its investors with the highest quality ADR services.”

