HitGen Enters into DNA-Encoded Library Based Drug Discovery Research Collaboration with Galapagos NV

CHENGDU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HitGen Inc. today announced that it has entered into a drug discovery research collaboration with Galapagos NV to identify potential small molecule leads against targets of interest to Galapagos NV. In this collaboration, HitGen will apply its technology platform, based on DNA-encoded library design, synthesis and interrogation, to discover novel leads. Under the terms of the agreement, HitGen will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and will be eligible for milestone payments from Galapagos NV.

“We are delighted to enter this collaboration with Galapagos NV, a leading biotechnology company, specializing in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with novel modes of action. We believe the collaboration reinforces the role of HitGen’s platform in the rapidly developing field of DNA-encoded chemistry. We will work closely with Galapagos NV scientists to generate new small-molecule lead compounds for their research programs to help bring transformative medicines to patients,” said Dr. Jin Li, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of HitGen.

“We look forward to working with HitGen and tap into their established DEL technology platform to complement our internal screening and drug discovery technologies.” said Romain Gosmini, Director Medicinal Chemistry at Galapagos.

About Galapagos NV

Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) discovers and develops small molecule medicines with novel modes of action, three of which show promising patient results and are currently in late-stage development in multiple diseases. The company’s pipeline comprises Phase 3 through to discovery programs in inflammation, fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. Galapagos’ ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com.

About HitGen Inc.

HitGen is a rapidly growing biotech company with headquarters based in Chengdu, China, with a subsidiary in the USA. HitGen has established an industry-leading platform for early-stage drug discovery research centred on DNA encoded chemical libraries (DELs). HitGen’s DELs include encoded syntheses for hundreds of billions of novel, diverse, drug-like small molecule and macrocycle compounds. These compounds are members of DELs synthesised from many hundreds of distinct chemical scaffolds, designed and assembled with tractable chemistry based on proven results for identifying drug-like leads against biological targets from known and novel classes. HitGen is working with multiple pharmaceutical and biotech companies, foundations and research institutes in North America, Europe and Asia to discover and develop novel therapeutics of the future.