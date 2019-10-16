Vacasa Delivers Exceptional Vacation Rental Experiences With 8x8 Contact Center

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform, today announced it has been selected by Vacasa, North America’s largest vacation rental management platform, as the provider of choice for its global contact centers. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Vacasa offers comprehensive vacation rental management services for over 14,000 vacation homes across 17 countries. 8x8 Contact Center provides best-in-class, scalable support for Vacasa homeowners, guests and agents, including omnichannel support and call analytics.

“We think of ourselves first as a tech company, so in the early days our approach to phone systems and customer service was naturally, ‘let’s just build it ourselves,’” said Nathan Tomlinson, Director of Customer Experience at Vacasa. “As the business started to take off and we continued to expand, we couldn’t support the sheer volume of calls and requests we were receiving – it wasn’t scalable. When you’re managing something as important as a home, it’s priority one for us that there’s always someone available to take a call. 8x8 has helped us achieve a 90-95 percent answer rate, and we’re able to do so with less effort and greater accuracy, so there isn’t as much of a burden on agents.”

With Vacasa’s people-first approach to customer experience, it needed a contact center system that gave the reins to customers, so they could engage with the company in their preferred channel.

“Through the deployment, what really impressed us was the speech analytics capabilities. We’re able to get granular with call assessments and quality management, even mapping them to specific geographic locations,” added Tomlinson. “For example, if there’s been repeated reports of power outages within a certain area leading to negative customer feedback, that’s vital context we can flag and share with agents. With speech analytics overall, the team leads love it, agents love it – it has revolutionized the way we coach our teams in real-time.”

8x8 Contact Center offers businesses a scalable, analytics-driven, omnichannel solution backed by outstanding voice quality and a 99.99% uptime SLA. Gleaning actionable insights from phone calls, chat, text and other channels, businesses like Vacasa can maintain digital agility to ensure their CX-minded customers have the freedom to interact on their channel of choice.

“Creating brand advocacy, and ultimately customers for life, hinges on delivering consistently exceptional experiences,” said Janice Rapp, VP of Product Marketing for Contact Center at 8x8. “Showing up for customers in the channels they prefer, while offering a deeply human experience, is a powerful differentiator. Vacasa has routinely demonstrated their commitment to customer-centricity, and we’re thrilled to be supporting them as they continue their growth trajectory.”

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Vacasa

Vacasa is North America’s largest vacation rental management platform and offers property management and other real estate services directly and through licensed subsidiaries. Leveraging industry-leading technology, Vacasa maximizes revenue for homeowners and its partners, and provides unforgettable experiences for guests. Founded in 2009, Vacasa and its subsidiaries manage a growing portfolio of more than 14,000 vacation homes in the U.S., Europe, Central and South America, and Africa. In 10 years, Vacasa has grown to more than 3,300 employees, has been honored as the Oregon Better Business Bureau Large Business of the Year and was ranked ninth on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. For more information, visit www.vacasa.com.

