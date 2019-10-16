MicroStrategy Partners with DataRobot to Set New Standards for Enterprise AI-Driven Insights

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced a new technology partnership with DataRobot, a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), designed to make it easier for businesses to integrate AI into their most popular applications and core processes by leveraging HyperIntelligence cards to deliver AI-driven insights and recommendations. HyperIntelligence seamlessly injects trusted and predictive analytics directly into popular business applications on both web and mobile – including Google’s G Suite, Microsoft Office 365, and SaaS applications such as Salesforce, Workday, and Confluence – making it possible to instantly reveal insights to users without interrupting their existing workflows.

MicroStrategy 2019™ in combination with DataRobot’s Enterprise AI Platform aims to speed decision-making and augment employee productivity with AI-driven insights and recommendations, delivered into the tools, apps, and devices people rely on every day. Furthermore, with MicroStrategy’s open-source packages for Python and R, data scientists can leverage DataRobot to automatically train, optimize, and deploy machine learning models on trusted data, securely and at enterprise scale. With DataRobot and MicroStrategy, data scientists can obtain quicker time to value, solve complex problems, and deliver AI-driven insights to business users across multiple form factors.

“ Organizations want to extract value from their enterprise data, yet often struggle with adopting AI in a way that drives measurable business impact due to lack of technical skill or dedicated data science resources,” said Seann Gardiner, EVP of Business Development at DataRobot. “ Through our technology partnership with MicroStrategy, organizations can now leverage best-of-breed technology to develop thoughtful applications that integrate predictive and prescriptive modeling across all areas of the business. The powerful combination of DataRobot and MicroStrategy can broaden the users who contribute to and succeed with AI.”

“ This is a ‘Moneyball’ moment for organizations looking to successfully shift to AI in order to better serve their customers and boost the bottom line,” said Marge Breya, Senior Executive Vice President and CMO at MicroStrategy Incorporated. “ Actionable insights into complex business problems can now be gleaned in seconds, as well as correlations that would take a person weeks or months to pinpoint. Our technology partnership with DataRobot delivers a powerful, game-changing solution that fully leverages enterprise data assets and enables people on-the-go to act on it, unlocking new sources of growth and opportunities to move forward in today’s AI-driven era.”

Join MicroStrategy at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019

MicroStrategy will show live demonstrations of MicroStrategy 2019 and present real-world examples of HyperIntelligence, its biggest breakthrough in analytics in a decade, at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019 in Orlando. On Monday, October 21, at 12:40 p.m., attendees can attend the MicroStrategy session “AI-Powered Zero-Click Intelligence™” and learn how HyperIntelligence instantly reveals insights from enterprise data assets—integrated with predictive and prescriptive answers sourced by DataRobot—that are embedded in emails and business applications people use every day.

On Tuesday, October 22, at 3:45 p.m., MicroStrategy’s customer John Hancock will present its best practices on how it built outcome-based models to predict impacts to employee savings and employer costs, as well as the resulting benefits from deploying mobile apps to thousands of users via MicroStrategy on Azure.

In addition to hearing from thought leaders and customer presenters, attendees who visit MicroStrategy booth #827 will learn about:

the latest trends in cloud, AI, automated machine learning, federated analytics, and transformational mobility;

real-world application use cases for financial services and insurance, services, manufacturing, healthcare, and government, and view live product demonstrations;

best practices for deploying cloud, AI, machine learning, and mobility applications; and

what their peers and leading organizations across industries are doing to stay ahead.

Additional Information

Register to attend MicroStrategy’s sessions and schedule a 1:1 meeting with MicroStrategy executives and thought leaders at the Symposium.

Reserve your spot at an executive peer-to-peer networking dinner onsite at the Symposium.

About Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo is the world’s most important gathering of CIOs and senior IT executives. This event delivers independent and objective content with the authority and weight of the world’s leading IT research and advisory organization, and provides access to the latest solutions from key technology providers. CIOs and IT executives rely on Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo to gain insight into how their organizations can use IT to address business challenges and improve operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/us/symposium.

About DataRobot

DataRobot is the leader in enterprise AI and the category creator and leader in automated machine learning. Organizations worldwide use DataRobot to empower the teams they already have in place to rapidly build and deploy machine learning models and create advanced AI applications. With a library of hundreds of the most powerful open source machine learning algorithms, the DataRobot platform encapsulates every best practice and safeguard to accelerate and scale data science capabilities while maximizing transparency, accuracy, and collaboration.

By making data scientists more productive and enabling the democratization of data science, DataRobot helps organizations transform into AI-driven enterprises. With offices around the globe, DataRobot is backed by $431 million in funding from top-tier firms, including New Enterprise Associates, Sapphire Ventures, Meritech, and DFJ Growth. For more information, visit www.datarobot.com/pt, and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. Our mission is to make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise™. MicroStrategy 2019 delivers modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform designed to drive business results with Federated Analytics, Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

