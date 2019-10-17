FI Navigator and Sievewright & Associates Expand Relationship to Deliver Comprehensive Performance Assessment for Credit Unions

ATLANTA & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FI Navigator Corporation and Sievewright & Associates have expanded their agreement to provide credit unions with the most comprehensive performance assessment solution available. FIN Advisor instantly generates a complete consultative assessment of your credit union’s profit, growth, risk, and member offering generating primary opportunity themes, specific strengths/opportunities and even custom solution category recommendations.

Commenting on the expanded collaboration, credit union movement thought-leader and Sievewright & Associates founder, Mark Sievewright said, “FIN Advisor will automate the ability of credit unions to assess performance, manage risk and drive digital transformation. The rapid digital transformation of financial services requires credit unions to prioritize their investments to continue to thrive in a rapidly changing environment”.

FI Navigator’s CEO and founder, Steve Cotton, said, “Credit union executives understand the critical importance of pinpointing performance and product offering opportunities and allocating limited resources where they deliver the biggest member benefit. We’re privileged to expand our relationship with Sievewright & Associates to help credit unions continue their leadership in financial services.”

As a way to share the combined insights of both organizations with industry executives, they will be hosting a joint webinar entitled “Driving Credit Union Performance in the Digital Age,” on Nov. 6, 2019 at 1 PM ET. Credit union executives can register here to attend.

About FI Navigator

FI Navigator provides a web-based credit union vertical data and analytics platform to industry vendors & consultants and the credit unions they serve. Their solutions instantly allow credit union executives to develop strategy or to identify opportunities in profitability, franchise growth, risk management and product offering. Additionally, credit union vertical vendors and consultants leverage FI Navigator to augment client strategy, sales and marketing. All components of FI Navigator’s offering center on enhancing credit union performance. For more information, visit www.fi-navigator.com.

About Sievewright & Associates

With more than 30 years of financial services experience, Sievewright is a renowned industry thought-leader who has held senior leadership positions at HSBC, MasterCard International (where he led the firm’s commercial services division in the EMEA region), Payment Systems Inc. (where he served as CEO), TowerGroup (where he served as CEO) and Fiserv (where he served as vice chairman and president of the company’s Credit Union Solutions division). Sievewright has worked directly with numerous credit unions in the successful formulation and execution of their strategic plans and is the recipient of a number of industry awards. For example, in 2010, he was merited the Ambassador Award by the World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU).