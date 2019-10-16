Tradeshift Partners With Abreon to Give Businesses Tools for Digital Transformation Success

SAN FRANCISCO,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradeshift, the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, has announced a partnership with Abreon, a division of Insight Enterprises (Nasdaq: NSIT) and a leading change management consultancy, to provide clients with the tools they need to embrace technology adoption and foster success through growth initiatives.

This partnership will allow businesses to implement new technologies as well as establish new procedures effortlessly and successfully. Abreon offers a talent-on-demand solution that provides the experience and expertise needed for successful change, while avoiding the cost and complexity of bringing those resources in-house for a short time. Abreon and Insight help organizations who do not have the personnel, time, skill sets, or tools necessary to manage a company-wide change.

Tradeshift quickly identified this partnership as an opportunity to provide a competitive advantage for customers when embracing digital transformation. Embracing change management fosters positive, agile, resilient supply chains and allows organizations to effectively manage roadblocks and resistance that will inevitably come with change when implementing new technology. Tradeshift’s commitment to provide their customers with best-in-class solutions will enable organizations to be more adaptive, change faster, and ultimately add more value to the whole company.

“ Abreon and Insight are thrilled to announce our partnership with Tradeshift because their solutions are truly best-in-class,” said Michele Snead, Director, Performance Consulting at Abreon. “ We both share the common goal of helping our clients reduce costs, increase efficiencies and achieve their business goals. This means helping them adapt their workforce and operational processes to new solutions along every step of their implementation journey, and our close collaboration with Tradeshift makes that connection between people and technology even more meaningful.”

“ The combination of Tradeshift’s leading edge platform with Abreon’s expertise focusing on the people side of change and Insight’s agile approach to transformation is bringing unprecedented success to our clients in the source to pay area,” said Bruce Gordon, Vice President of Alliances for the Americas at Tradeshift. “ Change is inevitable for high-growth organizations. This is where Tradeshift, with Abreon, will accelerate our client solution adoption and value realization.”

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift drives supply chain innovation for the digitally connected economy. As the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, the company helps buyers and suppliers digitize all their trade transactions, collaborate on every process, and connect with any supply chain app. More than 1.5 million companies across 190 countries trust Tradeshift to process over half a trillion USD in transaction value, making it the largest global business network for buying and selling. Discover commerce for all at tradeshift.com.

About Abreon

Abreon, a division of Insight, is a consultancy focused solely on organizational change management. Over the past 30 years, we have helped over 1,200 Fortune 5000 companies successfully implement new technologies, new skills, and new ways of doing business by helping people learn powerful new behaviors. Our vendor-agnostic approach and proven processes provide best-in-class skills and tools to prepare an organization’s people for any change. At Abreon, we manage “the people side of change” to ensure that they are ready at go-live and beyond. Learn more at abreon.com.