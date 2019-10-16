True Tickets and Shubert Ticketing Test New Secure Mobile Tickets on Broadway

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True Tickets and Shubert Ticketing are teaming up to help Broadway take the next step in secure mobile ticket delivery. At the conclusion of the recent inaugural cohort of the Broadway Tech Accelerator, Shubert Ticketing announced that they will launch a pilot project with True Tickets’ secure mobile ticketing service in 2020 to create a better ticketing experience for millions of theater fans.

Shubert Ticketing sells millions of tickets each year through its retail brand, Telecharge, online, at box offices and call centers as well as through hundreds of third-party agents. Across those hundreds of partners, Shubert focuses on standardization in ticket delivery process.

“We’re excited for this pilot with True Tickets to help us explore how to standardize processes across our partners and create a more consistent customer experience,” said Kyle Wright of Shubert Ticketing and Managing Principal of Broadway Tech Accelerator. “We are always looking for solutions that help us work better with our many channel partners, while also providing a secure and convenient ticketing experience. We see True Tickets as a leader in the space and are excited to put their technology to the test on Broadway.”

True Tickets, which is built on the IBM Blockchain, will aim to seamlessly integrate their current secure digital delivery ticketing service into targeted components of Shubert’s ticketing operation – which includes Telecharge.com, Broadway Inbound and several other distribution partners. With the True Tickets service, consumers who receive their tickets to their mobile phones are guaranteed that their tickets are real – reducing fraud risk and creating a closer relationship between a patron and the venue owner.

“At the end of the day, we aim to help our clients develop more meaningful relationships with their patrons,” said Matt Zarracina, Co-Founder and CEO of True Tickets. “This pilot affords us the opportunity to do exactly that in a massive multichannel marketplace.”

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure mobile ticketing service enabled by the IBM Blockchain. Our business-to-business solution easily integrates with existing ticketing platforms without replacing existing infrastructure. The True Tickets service empowers venues across arts, entertainment, and more to better govern how mobile tickets are transacted, reclaiming control of their tickets from the secondary market so they can more effectively manage their patrons’ experience. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Shubert Ticketing

Shubert Ticketing is a division of The Shubert Organization which owns and operates 17 Broadway theatres and six Off-Broadway venues. Under the leadership of Philip J. Smith, Chairman/Co-CEO and Robert E. Wankel, President/Co-CEO, the company has produced and co-produced hundreds of plays and musicals, including the currently running hits, 'Dear Evan Hansen' and 'The Band's Visit.' Shubert Ticketing operates Telecharge.com, a leading provider of ticketing services on Broadway and in entertainment markets nationally. The Shubert Ticketing has been in the forefront of the American Theatre for more than a century. For more information visit shubert.nyc