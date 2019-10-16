EPIX Expands Agreement With Comcast to Be Included in Xfinity TV Premium Packages

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EPIX, the premium pay TV network owned by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Inc. (MGM), today announced that it has expanded its existing carriage agreement with Comcast that will enable the company to deliver EPIX’s lineup of thousands of movies and original series to millions of additional Xfinity TV customers.

Beginning on December 10, EPIX and its lineup of thousands of movies and critically acclaimed original series will be added to select Comcast Xfinity TV premium packages. Additionally, on December 12, EPIX will launch ScreenPix, a suite of library channels offering a curated collection of classic movies, uncut and commercial free. The ScreenPix suite includes ScreenPix; ScreenPix: Action; ScreenPix: Westerns; and ScreenPix: Voices, a channel dedicated to diverse voices. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“I’m thrilled to welcome this new chapter in EPIX’s relationship with Comcast,” said Michael Wright, President of EPIX. “We have a shared commitment to providing viewers an unmatched experience and are excited for Xfinity TV customers to experience EPIX’s lineup of new original series and great movies.”

“EPIX has been a great partner, and we are very pleased to deliver its critically acclaimed originals and vast content library to more Xfinity TV customers,” said Dana Strong, President of Consumer Services for Comcast Cable.

“Comcast is one of our most valued partners,” said Monty Sarhan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, EPIX. “We look forward to building upon our relationship by making EPIX available to millions of new customers and finding new ways to create value for Comcast.”

Comcast Xfinity TV premium subscribers will have access to an extensive library of EPIX blockbuster movies and original programming, kicking off with the first quarter 2020 premieres of original docuseries Slow Burn and Laurel Canyon; as well as the highly anticipated limited series Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes and the award-winning creative team behind Downton Abbey. EPIX’s critically acclaimed lineup also includes the recently premiered Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker (currently airing Sundays at 9pm); season three of Get Shorty (airing Sundays at 10pm); NFL: The Grind, from NFL Films and hosted by Rich Eisen (airing Wednesdays at 9pm); as well as recent dramas Pennyworth and Perpetual Grace, LTD. Additionally, EPIX offers exclusive premieres of blockbuster movies and film franchises from MGM, Paramount and Lionsgate, including Rocketman, Terminator: Dark Fate, John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum and the upcoming James Bond release No Time to Die.

