Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multiple Orders Totaling $7.0 Million for High-Performance Transmission Amplifiers

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--October 16, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal 2020, its New York-based subsidiary, Comtech PST Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received multiple orders totaling $7.0 million for solid-state high-power RF amplifiers from a major domestic prime contractor.

These amplifiers are key elements in complex data communication systems and these orders supplement an installed base of solid-state high-power RF amplifiers previously delivered by Comtech to this major domestic prime contractor.

In commenting on these contract awards, Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. said, “These follow-on orders continue to demonstrate our leadership position in providing communications technology and the ongoing demand for our solid-state high-power amplifiers that are utilized by major OEMs in both domestic and international markets.”

Comtech PST Corp. (www.comtechpst.com) is a leading independent supplier of broadband, high-power, high performance RF microwave amplifiers and control components for use in a broad spectrum of applications including defense, medical, satellite communications systems and instrumentation.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL