Podium Announces Exclusive Audiobook Publishing Deal With Multi-million Dollar Best-selling Author Richard Fox

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading independent audiobook publisher Podium Publishing announced today that it will be the audiobook home for Richard Fox’s much anticipated next new series – The Tyr Trilogy. The epic new space adventure series takes a twist on the alien invasion, with human corporate raiders coming to annex an unsuspecting alien world while a brave team of undercover scientists vows to save the natives at all costs.

Podium Publishing has been the audiobook home for the majority of Richard Fox’s best-selling works to date, including 9 books in the highly successful Ember War series, the Dragon Award-winning Terran Armor Corps series, 2 spinoff series co-authored with Josh Hayes (Terra Nova Chronicles) and Scott Moon (Terran Strike Marines), and the Exiled Fleet series. Combined, Podium has published 20 audiobooks in these series and has a further 6 in production. These Podium audiobooks have grossed multi-million dollars in retail sales through the strength of the story, Podium’s production values and their relationship with Audible. To date, Fox’s work has been translated into Japanese, Italian, German, Portuguese, Hungarian and Spanish, and a comic book adaptation of The Ember War was successfully crowdfunded and fully delivered. The new Tyr series will come to market in 2020.

“Podium and Richard Fox complement each other perfectly. Richard writes gripping military sci-fi books that readers can’t put down, and Podium creates audiobook editions that legions of listeners love.” said Podium CEO Scott Dickey. “The Ember War and Exiled Fleet worlds continue to entertain fans, and we are extremely excited to bring a brand new series and storyline to market next year.”

Richard Fox added, “Podium Publishing has been a true partner throughout my writing career. They’ve elevated my work through their incredible narrators and production team. Any writer would be honored and lucky to have such a team working with them, and together we’ll deliver the Tyr Trilogy to hungry listeners across the world.”

About Podium Publishing:

Podium is an industry-leading independent audiobook publisher built upon the foundation of successful partnerships with self-published authors and narrators. With deep share of voice in the genres of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Romance, the company has enjoyed quick commercial and critical acclaim, releasing almost 1,300 audiobooks, numerous best-sellers, winning an Audie Award and 13 Voice Arts Awards. Podium is best-known for supporting, nurturing and discovering independent authors and narrators from the U.S. and around the world. The company gained international notice when it took a risk on one-time unknown author Andy Weir (The Martian) and turned his e-book into the largest audiobook seller in the world. www.podiumpublishing.com

About Richard Fox:

Richard Fox is a Nebula Award-nominated author, and winner of the 2017 Dragon Award for Best Military Science Fiction or Fantasy novel, author of The Ember War Saga, a military science fiction and space opera series, and other novels in the military history, thriller and space opera genres. He graduated from the United States Military Academy (West Point), and spent ten years on active duty in the United States Army. He deployed on two combat tours to Iraq and received the Combat Action Badge, Bronze Star and Presidential Unit Citation. He lives in fabulous Las Vegas with his incredible wife and three boys, amazing children bent on anarchy. www.emberwar.com