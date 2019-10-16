Discover Works With Windcave to Increase Cardholder Acceptance in New Zealand

RIVERWOODS, Ill. & and New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windcave (formerly Payment Express) a global leader in payment technology based in New Zealand and Discover Global Network, the payments brand of Discover, announced today that Windcave is now a global acquirer for all cards that run on the Discover Global Network.

Through Windcave’s extensive merchant network, Discover Global Network cardholders will be able to use their card at thousands of point of sale locations and ecommerce merchants in New Zealand, adding to the more than 44 million merchant acceptance locations around the world. In 2018, New Zealand saw over 352,000 inbound tourists from the United States as well has high traveller numbers from Australia, China, India and Japan.1

“Windcave is very excited to be partnering with the Discover Global Network. This is a key milestone for us as we work towards simplifying payments and offering a one stop solution for businesses across New Zealand,” said Joel Martin – Sales Director, Windcave

“Whether for business or leisure, New Zealand continues to be a top destination for the cardholders of our issuing partners,” said Amy Parsons, senior vice president of global acceptance at Discover. “The partnership with Windcave gives us the ability to deliver the best customer experience for our cardholders in key markets around the world.”

Discover Global Network, the fastest growing global payments network, has acceptance in more than 190 countries and territories. Discover Global Network includes Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliated networks. This includes network relationships with partners around the globe in Brazil, China, India, Japan, the Middle East, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, Serbia, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Mexico and throughout Europe.

About Windcave

Windcave is a high growth, global leader in omnichannel payment technologies. Each year Windcave processes over $90 billion worth of transactions globally and delivers secure eCommerce, Retail, Unattended and Acquiring solutions to medium to large enterprises. Windcave is one of the largest integrated point of sale terminal and Ecommerce switching providers in Asia Pacific with offices in Auckland, Sydney, London, Atlanta and Los Angeles

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America’s cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposits through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation’s leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

1Euromonitor – Flows in New Zealand, 2018