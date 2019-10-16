CACI Awarded $88 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering and Technical Support to U.S. Army

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) announced today it has been awarded a five-year task order, with a ceiling value of $88 million, to support the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command Software Engineering Center’s Army Reprogramming Analysis Team (ARAT) Program Office.

Under the task order, CACI will provide scientific, systems, and software engineering and technical services in support of ARAT. ARAT provides rapid reprogramming infrastructure that develops, delivers, and sustains software for electronic warfare systems and other electromagnetic spectrum capabilities. Awarded under the SSES NexGen contract vehicle, the work represents continuing work for CACI.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI’s highly qualified personnel and proven expertise in electronic warfare reprogramming capabilities will help support Army commanders across the full range of military operations to stay ahead of ever-evolving threat environments. We are committed to delivering advanced technology and talent to meet our customers’ evolving requirements.”

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, said, “As our country now faces a more complex and dynamic battlefield than ever before, CACI is ready and equipped to provide the technical capabilities our military requires to help safeguard our troops and nation. Our capabilities to meet challenges on the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) are in place and rapidly moving forward.”

