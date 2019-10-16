Flatiron Health Announces Clinical Decision Support Application Through Epic’s App Orchard

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flatiron Health, a healthcare technology company focused on accelerating cancer research and improving patient care, announces the availability of its clinical decision support and pathways application, Flatiron Assist™, in the App Orchard.

Flatiron Assist™ supports oncologists in selecting therapies in line with best clinical practices, including the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®), and in identifying potentially relevant clinical trials. The integrated regimen selection workflow allows clinicians to quickly confirm the clinical data needed to determine adherence to guidelines. Health system administrators can use the clinical data collected by this tool to streamline the prior authorization process, measure variation in care across a practice or health system, and report pathways compliance to payers.

“The rapidly evolving treatment landscape and increasing payer reporting requirements make it challenging for busy oncologists to efficiently get the best treatments to their patients,” said James Hamrick, MD, Senior Medical Director, Flatiron Health. “Flatiron Assist is an EHR-integrated tool that puts the doctor and the patient at the forefront, enabling evidence-based treatment selection, efficient payer authorization, and insight into care patterns across practices and health systems.”

Available now in the App Orchard, Flatiron Assist™ is a SMART® on FHIR® application that will launch from the patient’s chart in Epic, eliminating the need for duplicate data entry outside the electronic medical record. Flatiron Assist™ pulls available demographics, diagnosis, and cancer-specific data, such as staging, from Epic and, based on those inputs, surfaces evidence-based therapy options and clinical trials for each patient. Once the oncologist chooses a treatment regimen in Flatiron Assist™, the selected regimen is automatically opened in Epic.

“Integrating NCCN’s recommendations into point-of-care apps like Flatiron Assist puts the latest evidence and multidisciplinary expert knowledge at the fingertips of oncologists everywhere,” said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. “NCCN Guidelines are the most frequently updated medical guidelines in any discipline; they should also be the most accessible. The convenience of Flatiron Assist can give doctors more time to engage in shared decision making in order to determine which guideline-concordant treatment plan offers the most benefit.”

For more information on using Flatiron Assist™, visit the App Orchard Marketplace, or contact flatironassist@flatiron.com.

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthcare technology and services company focused on accelerating cancer research and improving patient care. Our platform enables cancer researchers and care providers to learn from the experience of every patient. Currently, Flatiron partners with over 280 community cancer practices, seven major academic research centers and over 15 of the top therapeutic oncology companies. For more information, please visit www.flatiron.com or follow us @FlatironHealth.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of 28 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. Through the leadership and expertise of clinical professionals at NCCN Member Institutions, NCCN develops resources that present valuable information to the numerous stakeholders in the health care delivery system. By defining and advancing high-quality cancer care, NCCN promotes the importance of continuous quality improvement and recognizes the significance of creating clinical practice guidelines appropriate for use by patients, clinicians, and other health care decision-makers around the world.