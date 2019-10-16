Applied DNA Partners with Molecular Isotope Technologies to Elevate CertainT® for Brand Assurance and Provenance

STONY BROOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA”, the “Company”), a leader in polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing for product authenticity and traceability solutions, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Molecular Isotope Technologies, LLC (“MIT LLC”), a pioneer and leader in the application of natural-abundance stable-isotopic analysis provided under the trademarks Nature’s Fingerprint® and IsoPedigree™. MIT LLC’s technology utilizes stable isotopic "fingerprints" as a method for verification of product origin and supply chain processing to support product claims.

For 20 years MIT LLC has provided patented services to the bio/pharmaceutical industry which have been successfully employed in various legal matters, supporting pharmaceutical patent-infringement and fraud lawsuits. These authentication services are tailored to specific product and supply chain processes and will be offered by Applied DNA as an additional component of its CertainT® platform to tag, test and track raw materials and finished goods. MIT LLC will support and promote the CertainT platform as a service complementary to its own.

“Through the combined power of our cutting-edge technologies, Applied DNA offers brand owners “one-stop-shop” access to unique analytical tools to verify product and process authenticity for brand assurance and provenance with forensic certainty. This partnership with MIT LLC enhances Applied DNA’s CertainT feature-set by offering additional datapoints for deeper product and supply chain intelligence supported by world-class forensic laboratory services. The large-scale tagging and authentication of customer-specific DNA identity at most any supply chain node, combined with genotyping identification allies perfectly with stable-isotopic identification of origin and process. We expect our enhanced portfolio will serve to further our penetration of key markets such as textiles, adding another level of identity for organic cotton, among other natural materials,” stated Judy Murrah, chief information officer of Applied DNA.

Dr. John P. Jasper, chief scientific officer and founder of MIT LLC, said, “Our partnership with Applied DNA offers great specificity in forensic authentication to our joint customers, amplifying product and process claims throughout highly complex global supply chains. Nearly 40 years of work in this area of natural-abundance stable-isotope science and service across several industries has led to a deep knowledge and insight into the chemistry which has evolved into patented processes for protecting intellectual-property and product claims.”

Stable-isotopic “fingerprints” within materials provide innate chemical evidence of their chemical, geographic, and industrial provenance and major processing-dependent characteristics. They derive from the natural abundance of various stable isotopes including carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, sulfur and others that vary in their isotopic ratios and are present in soil, water and other organic materials and become integrated with the chemical composition of a product from raw materials through synthetic intermediates to finished products. Discrete process steps may alter isotopic fingerprints, permitting the identification of deviations in locale or materiel. MIT LLC’s existing and pending patents variously encompass the use of natural-abundance stable-isotopic analysis for establishing both product and process fingerprints.

About Molecular Isotopes Technologies, LLC

Founded in 1999, Molecular Isotope Technologies (MIT LLC) owns and uses the trademarks Nature’s Fingerprint® and IsoPedigree™. Via highly precise natural-abundance stable-isotopic analysis, MIT LLC significantly contributes to the definition of intellectual-property provenance and to the mitigation of intellectual-property infringement of various organic (e.g., bio/pharmaceutical, agricultural, and other) products and the synthetic pathways by which they were produced. After having established the isotopic provenance and process pathways of various bio/pharmaceutical materials, MIT LLC has provided the isotopic evidence that has protected more than $2 billion of bio/pharmaceutical products.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and isolation of circulating tumor cells and the development of pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.

Applied DNA makes life real and safe by providing innovative, molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion.

Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are listed under the symbol APDNW.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to its ability to continue as a going concern, its history of net losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, uncertainties relating to its ability to maintain its NASDAQ listing in light of delisting notices received and its recent hearing, our ability to penetrate key markets, and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 18, 2018, as amended, our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed on February 7, 2019, May 9, 2019 and August 13, 2019, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.