SwipeSense Partners with Redox to Add Clinical Context to Hospital Real-time Location Applications

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SwipeSense, the leading Real-time Location System (RTLS) platform that powers applications designed to eliminate waste and improve patient outcomes in healthcare delivery networks, announced today its strategic partnership with Redox Inc., the leading integration platform for healthcare data exchange. This partnership ensures that SwipeSense’s growing portfolio of applications is fully interoperable with any electronic health record (EHR) system, while greatly reducing the time and effort required to integrate into a hospital’s existing suite of tools.

SwipeSense offers the most affordable room-accuracy RTLS platform, making critical applications, such as Asset Tracking, Hand Hygiene and Labor Visibility, available to hospitals that had previously been priced out of these solutions. Hospitals’ technology leaders are increasingly looking to integrate their various information systems, particularly EHRs, with SwipeSense data, to ensure providers realize the full benefits of their technology investments.

“Historically, many organizations have struggled to realize the full value of RTLS. A major reason for this is that legacy systems have often been siloed and disconnected from the EHR,” said Kabir Gulati, senior product manager at SwipeSense. “SwipeSense has selected Redox to enable EHR integrations for our rapidly growing install base. With Redox, SwipeSense will be able to provide a more complete picture of key quality and operational metrics, helping healthcare delivery systems further reduce harm and waste, while improving patient experience within their facilities.”

Through research with dozens of leading hospitals and health systems, SwipeSense has identified an opportunity to combine EHR data with RTLS data to deliver novel operational insights. Legacy RTLS providers have often viewed EHR integration as an ability to push presence data one way into the EHR, rather than mining a combined EHR-RTLS dataset to drive operational improvements.

With Redox, SwipeSense will be automatically notified of all relevant patient admission, discharge and transfer events, enhancing its industry-leading applications. For example, hand hygiene compliance can now be computed electronically for providers treating patients with specific diagnoses, such as a Clostridium difficile infection, which requires a particular handwashing technique. Clinicians can also determine the status and utilization of mobile equipment more accurately based on measuring the time equipment spends co-located with patients. Or nurses’ Purposeful Hourly Rounding can be measured automatically based on occupied patient room visit frequency.

“For too long, healthcare workflow optimization tools have relied on events recorded in the EHR. Due to the nature of patient care, there is often a large gap between when an event occurs and when it is recorded,” said Luke Bonney, CEO of Redox. “By measuring caregivers’ workflow in real time and providing tooling that streamlines documentation, SwipeSense can provide a much more accurate view of patient care. We believe the SwipeSense team is playing a critical role in making the real-time healthcare system a reality. We are so pleased to help them scale to hospitals across the country.”

About SwipeSense

SwipeSense is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company on a mission to help hospitals deliver the most efficient and safest care possible. Armed with accurate measurement and insights via intuitive dashboards, leading hospitals across the country are using SwipeSense to improve operational efficiency and deliver a predictable patient experience. SwipeSense’s platform consists of Electronic Hand Hygiene Monitoring, Real-Time Asset Tracking and Labor Visibility tool sets. To learn more about how your hospital can leverage SwipeSense data, visit www.swipesense.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of more than 500 healthcare delivery organizations and 236 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than seven million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 40 electronic health record systems. Learn how you can leverage the Redox Platform at www.redoxengine.com. Please follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.