Energous Corporation and ZPower Announce Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced a partnership with ZPower, the world’s only developer of silver-zinc microbattery technology, to develop WattUp-enabled ZPower rechargeable microbatteries.

Designed for small electronic devices, such as hearing aids, ZPower’s rechargeable silver-zinc batteries are the smallest, safest and highest energy density rechargeable microbatteries available. Not only are the microbatteries smaller than other types of solutions, they are more scalable and open up a number of different possibilities for use in products in the hearables, medical, military/defense and consumer electronics industries.

“ We are excited to announce a partnership with ZPower, a leader in the small, rechargeable microbattery category. Our WattUp wireless charging technology complements ZPower’s offering and would enable next-generation wireless charging in a battery solution that is used in a number of small electronic devices, including hearables,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “ Our RF-based wireless charging technology offers significant benefits over coil and other contact-based solutions, such as small footprint, spatial freedom and the ability to scale, making WattUp an ideal solution to integrate into ZPower’s microbatteries. We believe this will be a mutually beneficial partnership that will help drive forward adoption of wireless charging 2.0 as we continue to introduce our technology to the market through our customers.”

Benefits of WattUp over coil and other contact-based wireless charging solutions include:

A small footprint allows WattUp to be integrated into products of various form factors, including devices with curved edges or without flat surfaces

Foreign object detection eliminates thermal issues with metal and other materials

Full orientation freedom and 90-degree angle support

“ As the industry leader in rechargeable silver-zinc microbatteries, innovation is always top of mind for us. We are committed to optimizing our solutions and looking for cutting-edge technologies that offer tremendous end-user benefit,” said Tim Powers, vice president of Business Development for ZPower. “ We are excited to work with Energous as its WattUp wireless charging technology is well-suited for our miniature applications. Not only does it scale to fit into our microbatteries, but it also supports spatial freedom when implemented into our batteries and used in devices. This is a major advantage that other wireless charging solutions just don’t offer.”

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging – wireless charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over-the-air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. As a systems solutions company, Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 215 awarded patents/allowed applications for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about technology developments and wireless charging innovation. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

About ZPower

Headquartered in Camarillo, Calif., ZPower is the leader in the development of rechargeable silver-zinc batteries for miniature applications. ZPower batteries are the smallest and safest, high energy density rechargeable battery available. ZPower is ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certified, and its facility and devices are registered with the FDA. For more information, visit http://www.zpowerbattery.com.