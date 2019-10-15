DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and AdaptHealth Holdings LLC Announce Amendments to Merger and Subscription Agreements

NEW YORK & PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. ("DFB") (NASDAQ: DFBH, DFBHU, DFBHW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Deerfield Management (“Deerfield”) and Richard Barasch, has announced an update on its proposed business combination with AdaptHealth Holdings, LLC (“Adapt” or the “Company”).

Adapt and DFB have amended the merger agreement to eliminate the condition requiring DFB to have a minimum amount of available cash on hand to close the transaction, thus providing additional certainty of execution. The closing of the transaction is now subject only to customary closing conditions.

Concurrent with this amendment, Deerfield and an affiliate of the sponsor have agreed to provide up to $125 million to the Company at the closing of the transaction in a private placement of common stock, a $25 million increase to the up to $100 million Deerfield originally agreed to purchase, depending on the exercise of redemption rights by the holders of DFB’s public shares.

As previously announced, the parties have established a record date of October 15, 2019 for the special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the proposed business combination. Additional information, including the date of the Special Meeting and the definitive proxy materials, will be made available as soon as practicable.

