S & B to Provide EPC Services for Enterprise Products PDH 2 Plant

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S & B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd. (S & B) today announced it has been awarded a lump sum engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract by an affiliate of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) for Enterprise’s second propane dehydrogenation plant (PDH 2) located in the Mont Belvieu, Texas area.

“This project award reinforces S & B’s reputation as a company that consistently delivers major EPC projects on time, within budget and with zero compromise to safety or quality,” said Brook Brookshire, CEO of S & B.

S & B has been providing EPC services to Enterprise since 1995, which includes work related to nine natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionators and certain deisobutanizers at Mont Belvieu, the Hobbs NGL fractionator and the ethane export facility on the Houston Ship Channel.

With the addition of PDH 2 to its portfolio, S & B will employ more than 3,500 engineering, procurement and construction professionals on its projects for Enterprise.

As designed, PDH 2 will have the capacity to consume up to 35,000 barrels per day of propane and produce up to 1.65 billion pounds per year of polymer grade propylene (PGP). S & B brings many years of experience working with technologies in the propane dehydrogenation process—including Honeywell UOP’s Oleflex propane process, which Enterprise has licensed for this project. The facility is scheduled to begin service in the first half of 2023.

