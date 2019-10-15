Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. Announces ATA’s Heroes Truck Partnership

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner® curtainsided trailers is pleased to announce a partnership with American Trucking Association’s (ATA) Heroes Truck workforce development program. As the program’s exclusive trailer sponsor, Utility donated a 2020 4000D-X Composite® TBR dry van trailer with graphics that promote veterans’ recruitment in the trucking workforce. The Heroes trailer debuted at this year’s ATA MCE Conference in San Diego, CA and will tour the country throughout the year.

“It is with pride that we announce our partnership with ATA in efforts to recruit veterans into trucking,” said Craig Bennett, Sr. VP Sales and Marketing at Utility. “The easy transition into the workforce for the almost 1 million veterans in our country, makes this a program which we are all too happy to promote and back. As the official trailer sponsor and advocate for the recruitment of truckers, we are fully committed to ATA’s Heroes Truck development program, and plan to support the efforts throughout the coming years.”

“For Utility to recognize the value of recruiting truck drivers to meet the needs of America’s growing economy and step up as a sponsor of ATA’s workforce development image program shows how dedicated they are as a trailer manufacturer to our industry,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “This brand new dry van trailer is going to catch a lot of attention as it seamlessly complements the design of our camo tractor. I know some of our member company truck drivers are going to enjoy driving this rig around the country to attract new professionals into our industry.”

The tractor is a Mack Anthem 70-inch Stand Up Sleeper model. Utility’s trailer graphics features soldiers alongside the message, Heroes get it done: go above and beyond in trucking and on the other side of the trailer, the message is, Your talents are in high demand: forge a career in trucking. “The Heroes Truck has already covered thousands of miles from coast to coast and generated thousands of conversations about careers in trucking,” said ATA Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs Elisabeth Barna. “We could not be more excited to have Utility add to that engagement by joining our efforts.”

About Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company is America's oldest privately owned, family-operated trailer manufacturer. Founded in 1914, the company designs and manufactures dry freight vans, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, Tautliner® curtainsided trailers, and aerodynamic technologies. Utility currently operates six trailer manufacturing facilities across North America. Utility’s 3000R® and the 3000R® multi-temp refrigerated trailers are manufactured at the Marion, Virginia, Clearfield, Utah and Piedras Negras, Mexico plants. The 4000D-X Composite® series and 4000D® dry vans are manufactured at the Glade Spring, Virginia and Paragould, Arkansas plants. The 4000AE®, 4000S®, and 4000AE® Drop Deck flatbeds as well as the Tautliner® are all manufactured at the Enterprise, Alabama facility. Utility also has an extensive independent dealer network with over 100 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America. Visit: www.utilitytrailer.com for more information.