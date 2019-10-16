Audiens Expands Technology Partnerships With Mailchimp and Adjust

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Audiens, a leading data management company, announces two new partnerships. The Audiens Customer Data Platform (CDP) works with Mailchimp to send personalized e-mails based on audience segments created on the platform; and with Adjust for simple, fully automated collection of in-app customer events.

The Audiens CDP makes it easy to activate precise audience segments on all the main digital advertising channels: Facebook for social media campaigns; Google for SEM; and DSPs for display advertising (including DV360, Xandr, The Trade Desk and many more). The addition of Mailchimp makes it simple to deliver relevant communications to precise customer segments using the world’s most popular e-mail marketing service.

Partnering with Adjust, the industry leader in mobile measurement, fraud prevention and cybersecurity, further simplifies the transfer of in-app events into the Audiens platform. Customers using the Adjust SDK can now automatically transfer any data collected by the mobile app to the Audiens Customer Data Platform, without the need for any development work or changes to their app.

These additions further reinforce Audiens’ ability to make the new wave of smart marketing incredibly simple and cost effective. Audiens ensures any company can precisely capture every single aspect their customer journey (on web, in-app, across CRM or Point of Sale and more), without complex technical implementation. Audiens automates the delivery of targeted advertising and communication to precise audience segments through all leading marketing channels.

"Audiens has always invested in data portability. Our goal is to provide the simplest solution for organizing and segmenting customer data from any source, allowing it to be quickly and cost effectively activated on all the popular marketing channels,” said Marko Maras, CEO of Audiens. "Welcoming Mailchimp and Adjust to our platform significantly improves the performance of our customers campaigns and further reduces their acquisition costs".

About Audiens

Audiens is a true Customer Data Platform (CDP), designed to be completely implemented and used by the entire marketing team – no complex or costly IT involvement required.

The Audiens CDP creates a persistent, unified understanding for customers across all interactions with websites, mobile apps, CRM, in-store and point of sale (POS). Audiens enables customers to be intelligently grouped into advanced audiences and automatically published to all the popular digital customer acquisition channels, social networks, communications tools, marketing platform and advertising networks.

Audiens delivers proven benefits with precise control, enabling audiences to be used privately, shared with specific partners or monetized with approved advertisers. Leading brands, such as ING Bank, Experian, Unieuro and Three rely on Audiens to reduce acquisition costs, grow customer engagement and supercharge marketing success.

Founded in 2015, Audiens is now part of Bango PLC, with offices in the USA, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Brazil, Italy and the UK.