Samsung and Zoom Team up to Deliver Integrated Zoom Rooms Hardware Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung SDS, a global leader in digital transformation and innovation solutions, today announced that it has teamed up with Zoom to create a fully integrated Zoom Rooms hardware offering. In collaboration with Samsung SDS, Zoom will offer its Zoom Rooms customers a state-of-the-art hardware bundle that provides a seamless Zoom Rooms user experience.

Samsung SDS plans to offer “Samsung Zoom Rooms Kit” by leveraging hardware products from Samsung Electronics and HARMAN, now a division of Samsung Electronics. The Samsung Zoom Rooms Kit will provide the most advanced conference hardware technology to maximize the Zoom Rooms experience for users and customers.

This is an opportunity to simplify the hardware purchasing and installation process for Zoom Rooms customers and to interact with a single vendor to resolve any hardware related issues. With vast experience in digital hardware and software solutions from concept to final executions, Samsung has an unmatched reputation of providing innovative displays and related technologies.

“Combining Samsung’s premier brand in building technologically advanced hardware products with Zoom’s innovative collaboration and communication software capabilities, we saw a great opportunity to create a hardware bundle that will equip Zoom Rooms customers to utilize the software to its full potential.” said Scott Koo, President of Samsung SDS America. “With the new specialized Zoom Rooms package, we are making it very easy for companies to get up and running quickly and painlessly. We are making a Zoom Rooms hardware bundle that is as easy to purchase, install and maintain as you would with a consumer electronics product.”

Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with its video-first unified communications platform and developer tools to create customized workflows. With their one-of-a-kind Zoom Rooms, Zoom tackles the three biggest pain points of the conference room: Booking a meeting, starting a meeting, and sharing content. Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer for Zoom, notes: “At Zoom, we are constantly looking to deliver the most frictionless experience possible at every touchpoint. Building an ecosystem of partners enables us to provide our customers with an even better user experience. By partnering with Samsung SDS we’re providing direct access to state-of-the-art hardware and digital technology, thereby providing the seamless, interactive, and user-friendly experience our customers expect.”

Specialized Zoom Rooms packages for the U.S. market will be available for purchase via Samsung.com shortly after the Zoomtopia 2019 conference. Initially, Samsung Zoom Rooms Kit will be available in US only and will be expanded to other countries in the future.

About Samsung SDS America

Samsung SDS America (SDSA) is the U.S. subsidiary of Samsung SDS, a $9 billion global leader in digital transformation and innovation solutions. SDSA helps organizations optimize their productivity, make smarter business decisions, and improve their competitive positions in a hyper-connected economy using our enterprise software solutions for secure mobility, retail, DOOH, advanced analytics, and contextual marketing.