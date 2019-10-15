Ventev Becomes Partner of Google’s "made for Google" Program

HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ventev, the manufacturing unit of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TESS), announced today it has joined the “made for Google” program, an accessory certification program for manufacturers that meet Google’s compatibility standards.

Ventev is launching a line of products, including toughglass™, toughglass + coverage, and a chargesync™ helix USB-C™↔USB-C™ cable, that will display Google’s “made for” badge, indicating the products have been designed by Ventev for use with the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL and have been certified to meet Google’s compatibility standards.

“We are thrilled to become a partner in the ‘made for Google’ program,” said Mary Beth Smith, General Manager and Vice President of Ventev. “At Ventev, our goal is to create products that adhere to the highest technical and design standards while supporting the latest technologies and devices on the market. Joining the ‘made for Google’ program signifies our commitment to this goal, and enables us to provide customers with certified accessories specifically designed to meet the compatibility and safety guidelines for any Google device.”

About Ventev

Ventev Mobile (ventev.com/mobile), designs and manufactures mobile device accessories that fulfill consumers’ unmet needs and enhance the mobile experience. Product offering includes universal power products with rapid-charging, Qualcomm® Quick Charge™, and Power Delivery functionality; tangle-free charge, sync and audio cables; and screen protectors for smartphones and tablets; and styluses. Ventev’s high-performing, intelligent products help you navigate the ever-evolving wireless world.

Ventev products are available at ventev.com/mobile. Follow Ventev Mobile on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 350 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.