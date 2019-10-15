World’s Most Respected Workplace Safety Advocate Chooses AlertMedia Emergency Communication System to Protect its Employees

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Companies face all types of disruptions and disasters—hurricanes, earthquakes, power outages, and any number of unplanned incidents—each capable of harming both employees and the business. Recognizing that new technology could enhance emergency preparedness and help meet the organization’s duty of care responsibilities, the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) recently deployed AlertMedia’s cloud-based emergency communication system. ASSP is the world’s oldest professional safety society and the most respected advocate for 39,000 occupational safety and health (OSH) professionals worldwide.

“ASSP has been at the forefront of helping occupational safety and health professionals protect people and property for more than 100 years. It’s an honor and a testament to the strength of the AlertMedia platform that they chose our technology to enhance the safety of their own employees,” said Brett Andrew, Chief Revenue Officer at AlertMedia.

Every company faces critical events that have the potential to impact its employees and business. ASSP joins organizations including DHL, H-E-B, BPX Energy, Walmart and Texas Roadhouse that are utilizing the AlertMedia platform to monitor for threats and rapidly communicate with their people across multiple channels — including text, email, mobile app, voice, and social media — via one simple interface, improving emergency coordination and outcomes.

As an organization whose mission is to create safe work environments, ASSP is committed to enhancing the safety of its own employees. The organization credits AlertMedia’s ease of use, robust features, and affordability as key factors in their selection. ASSP organizes several large off-site events and incorporates the AlertMedia platform into its emergency action plans.

“Keeping our people safe is our top priority,” said Lauren Bauerschmidt, manager of standards development at ASSP. “We needed a high-tech way to alert and communicate with all of our employees during critical situations, and we were impressed by AlertMedia’s mobile app. The product is extremely intuitive and easy to use, allowing us to get up and running in no time.”

