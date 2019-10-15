Four County Mental Health Center of Indiana Selects SmartCare’s EHR Platform

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Streamline Healthcare Solutions and Four County Mental Health have reached a new partnership to supply the organization’s next EHR solution. Four County valued a solution that met all their levels of care including inpatient/residential, while accommodating primary care services under one unified system. Four County is committed to increasing access to continuum of care while integrating both physical and behavioral health for the communities of North Central Indiana.

“After a year and a half of intensive evaluation of our company’s current and future needs compared against vendor capabilities and functionality, Streamline stood out compared to all others. Not just for their technical and platform strength but also for their clear investment in enhancing the user experience.” Dr. Carrie Cadwell, President and CEO, Four County Mental Health Center Inc.

“We are excited to partner with Four County Mental Health. We believe strongly that our comprehensive web-based EHR, which supports all levels of care and the most complicated payer rules, will be a great asset to them. Our mission is to empower their users to deliver the highest quality care. And SmartCare’s ability to deliver clinical insight at the point-of-care to any staff at any time ensures we can deliver on that mission.” Javed Husain, Co-Founder/Co-CEO, Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

About Four County Mental Health Center

Four County is a non-profit Community Mental Health Center serving the communities of North Central Indiana for over 40 years. Four County is deeply committed to increasing access to a continuum of care while integrating physical and behavioral health well-being. Their primary goal is to ensure that our services are rooted in quality, are meaningful to all patients, and focus on creating a collaborative, client-centered approach. https://fourcounty.org/

About Streamline

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003. http://www.streamlinehealthcare.com