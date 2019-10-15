MBS Highway Integrates with Optimal Blue’s Pricing APIs to Improve Loan Officer Productivity

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optimal Blue, the leading provider of secondary marketing automation and services in the mortgage industry, announced today the integration of MBS Highway’s mortgage market data and analytics platform. Through direct integration with Optimal Blue’s full suite of product eligibility and pricing APIs, MBS Highway’s advisor platform now seamlessly enables real-time, compliant, and personalized scenario comparison pricing, initiating an insightful and high-conversion mortgage loan process.

By integrating with Optimal Blue’s modernized APIs, MBS Highway advisors can simultaneously present product eligibility and variable rate comparisons for all loan programs – without ever having to leave the MBS Highway platform. Increasing the availability of program options creates a unique one-stop-shopping experience that positions MBS Highway as a transparent resource, leading to more referrals and higher application conversion rates.

“In today’s competitive marketplace, it’s very important to convert as many potential clients into an application as possible,” explained Avi Habib, Chief Operating Officer at MBS Highway. “Our clients will be able to pull in the most accurate pricing data directly from Optimal Blue, providing consumers all the possibilities of homeownership.”

“Optimal Blue’s partnership with MBS Highway gives mutual clients a competitive advantage under any market conditions,” said Chazz Huston, Strategic Alliances Manager at Optimal Blue. “The ability to quickly provide all possible and circumstantial rates is necessary to moving the application process forward.”

ABOUT OPTIMAL BLUE

Optimal Blue, a financial technology company, operates the nation’s largest Digital Mortgage Marketplace, connecting a network of originators and investors and facilitating a broad set of secondary market interactions. The company’s technology solutions include product eligibility and pricing, lock desk automation, risk management, loan trading, and data and analytics. More than $750 billion of transactions are processed each year across the Optimal Blue platform. For more information, visit www.optimalblue.com.

ABOUT MBS HIGHWAY

MBS Highway is a communication tool that will help you improve your batting average and turn more conversations into applications. There are various tools within MBS Highway that will help you show your customers and referral partners that you are a true advisor and an expert in the mortgage industry. In today’s constantly changing mortgage environment, it’s crucial that you stay ahead of these changes and your competition, so you stop losing out on loans! You’ll have the ability to generate Real Estate reports for every county in the US, with historical and forecasted rates of appreciation, so you can show your client the financial opportunity that exists in purchasing a home. Show your borrower easily and clearly which loan option is truly the best for them based on their specific situation. Become your Realtor’s go-to referral source by being able to show their customers the missed financial opportunity by delaying their purchase. Be a debt manager for past clients by showing them how you will be able to restructure their debt to reduce overall monthly payments and drive refinance business. Create short, engaging content for social media to drive referral business and keep you top of mind with customers as a trusted expert in the mortgage world.