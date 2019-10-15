Cushman & Wakefield Brokers the Sale of Singapore's Bugis Junction Towers at $396M

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has brokered the sale of Bugis Junction Towers at a sale price of $396 million (approx. S$547.5 million) to Village Prop Pte Ltd, a company incorporated in Singapore. The Capital Markets team at Cushman & Wakefield secured the buyer on behalf of Keppel REIT.

Bugis Junction Towers is a 15-story office building within the Bugis Junction integrated mixed-use development, comprising 12 levels of premium office space from the 4th to 15th stories and two food and beverage units on the ground floor.

The property has traditionally enjoyed a near full occupancy and counts leading corporations like Enterprise Singapore, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and UCommune as its existing tenants. It has a net lettable area of 248,853 square feet and has been recognized with the Building and Construction Authority Green Mark Platinum Award.

“The sale of Bugis Junction Towers will contribute to Singapore’s big-ticket investment acquisitions this year,” said Shaun Poh, Executive Director, Capital Markets, Cushman & Wakefield, who led the negotiations. “The muted office supply situation over the next three years and projected rental growth during that period have emboldened investors to actively seek out office assets now in the run up to the peak of the CBD supply shortage, which is expected to be around 2021-2022.”

