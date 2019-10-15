Uwharrie Bank Implements Fiserv Technology to Enable Digital Transformation and Expand Customer Relationships

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today that Uwharrie Bank, based in Albemarle, North Carolina, is furthering its digital transformation strategy with the implementation of technology from Fiserv. The new core account processing platform is enabling the bank to modernize operations, increase agility and streamline integration of solutions through open architecture and APIs. As part of their technology transformation, the bank also added card services to their existing Fiserv solutions.

With $627 million in assets, Uwharrie Capital Corp, the holding company of Uwharrie Bank, serves customers in central North Carolina through a network of 10 branches. The bank’s long-standing goals are to continue to serve its community and remain independent. The DNA® core account processing platform from Fiserv will help the bank to accomplish these goals by enabling the creation of a differentiated customer experience and facilitating innovation in an increasingly digital banking environment.

“We have completed the implementation of DNA and are taking full advantage of the technology to optimize our operational model and offer the products and services our customers demand,” said Jackie Jernigan, EVP Operations Division, Uwharrie Bank. “To ensure we can continuously evolve and strengthen the customer experience we provide through every touchpoint, we needed a core operating system that is modern, open and flexible.”

The innovative relational data architecture of DNA is structured around individuals and organizations and designed to reflect the ever-changing connection they have to each other. DNA stores, manages, and can connect to information in a way that provides a global view of customer relationships, enabling bank employees to better understand and anticipate customer needs. With this modern platform, Uwharrie Bank will now be able to access and share customer data across business units within the organization.

“With its tech-forward approach, Uwharrie Bank is equipped to offer the solutions and services that today’s customers expect from their financial provider,” said Todd Horvath, president, Bank Solutions, Fiserv. “Robust technology allows Uwharrie to deliver big bank experiences while maintaining a personalized touch with customers.”

About Uwharrie Bank

Uwharrie Bank, a subsidiary of Uwharrie Capital Corp., was originally founded in 1983 and is based in Albemarle, NC, about 60 miles east of Charlotte, NC. Uwharrie Capital Corp has $627M in assets and was named after the nearby Uwharrie National Forest. The bank’s tag line is “making a difference” and the bank prides itself on putting community ahead of profits. To learn more, visit https://www.uwharrie.com/.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover™ cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

