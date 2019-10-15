Kneron’s KL520 AI SoC Launches in AAEON Edge AI Modules

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kneron’s KL520 artificial intelligence (AI) system-on-chip (SoC) launched with a family of AAEON edge AI modules developed to accelerate AI network models in IoT, smart home, security, and mobile devices. These modules enable simple edge AI integration, accelerating time to market and helping to keep costs low for hardware makers. AAEON is taking orders for the modules, which includes the M2AI-2280-520, M2AI-2242-520, and Mini-AI-520. AAEON can be contacted here for details.

Each module supports a different standard PCB interface and are designed to accelerate general AI models such as facial and object recognition, gesture detection, and driver behavior to enable applications in AIoT including access control, automation, security, surveillance, and monitoring consumer behavior in retail settings.

The Kneron KL520 makes edge AI computation possible by providing the crucial component that enables a device to have AI processing power and decision-making capabilities. Performing edge AI computation means that latency is reduced, and privacy is significantly improved as the data is not being sent or stored in the cloud.

Kneron is a leading edge AI company based in San Diego that designs and develops integrated hardware and software solutions for on-device AI inference. AAEON produces cutting-edge AI and IoT components that integrate into Industry 4.0 solutions (e.g. smart cities, smart factories). It was a natural partnership because both partners fill different pieces of the puzzle that will allow AI to be everywhere in our daily lives.

According to Albert Liu, Kneron CEO and Founder, “When we developed the KL520 chip, we knew we wanted to find a platform partner that shared our vision of bringing AI everywhere. Working with AAEON to develop and launch this family of edge AI accelerators is a breakthrough that has the potential to accelerate the future of on-device edge AI.”

“Kneron’s KL520 AI SoC is a perfect fit for our AI modules because of its optimal balance of performance, power and cost. We’re excited to share it as an option for device makers because we know it provides an affordable solution with no compromise in performance or power consumption,” stated Howard Lin, CEO of AAEON.

About Kneron

Kneron, established in San Diego in 2015, is a leading provider of edge AI solutions. It is dedicated to the design and development of integrated software and hardware solutions for the smart home, smart surveillance, smartphones, robots, drones, and various IoT devices. Their corporate mission is to enable AI everywhere through simplifying and making affordable the adoption of on-device AI. Kneron's investors include Horizons Ventures, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, CDIB, Himax Technologies, Inc, Qualcomm, Thundersoft, Sequoia Capital, and CYZONE.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of professional intelligent IoT solutions. Committed to innovative engineering, AAEON provides reliable and high-quality computing platforms, including industrial motherboards and systems, industrial displays, rugged tablets, embedded controllers, network appliances and related accessories, as well as integrated solutions. AAEON also has the hardware and services for premier OEM/ODMs and system integrators worldwide. As an Associate Member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, AAEON offers customized end-to-end services from initial product conceptualization and board product development to mass manufacturing and after-sales service programs. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.