Boxlight Enters Reseller Agreement With Sussman Education

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced a national reseller agreement with Sussman Education, a New York City-based provider of K-12 education materials.

Sussman Education represents a diverse group of education technology providers and publishers in the New York tri-state area and several large US markets. The partnership allows Boxlight to leverage Sussman’s extensive expertise, reach and relationships towards furthering Boxlight’s reputation for improving student learning. As of October 1, the company will sell Boxlight products to schools and districts seeking classroom technologies that help students learn more effectively and develop the essential skills they need for success.

“Sussman Education shares our dedication to providing districts with affordable technology solutions for the classroom,” said Mark Elliott, CEO of Boxlight. “That, plus the accolades and the reputation they have built with educators through almost 50 years of providing schools with resources required to help students succeed academically, socially, emotionally, and physically, makes them an excellent partner.”

“Through our Boxlight partnership, we have access to a full complement of solutions to help school systems make the critical transition to daily technology enhanced instruction,” said Steve Sussman, President, Curriculum. “We are excited to be working with a company that shares our vision of improving achievement for all students.”

About Sussman Education: Sussman Education has been serving the education community for close to 50 years. The company has established a reputation for providing the highest quality K-12 education materials and service to the most diverse school districts. Recognized as one of the nation’s fastest growing education companies by Inc. 5000, Sussman Education has grown into a recognized leader in SEL learning and full complement solutions to schools and school systems.

About Boxlight Corporation: Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

