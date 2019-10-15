The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of San Diego County Selects Facet Wealth as Preferred Partner

SAN DIEGO & BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of San Diego County (“DSASD”) has selected Facet Wealth (“Facet”) as their preferred partner for providing financial advice and guidance to members, concluding an extensive nationwide search.

Facet Wealth is a next-generation financial services company founded on the principle of affordable, high-quality financial planning services for individuals and families who have struggled to access impactful, personalized planning. Through this partnership, DSASD members who choose to participate will benefit from the insight of their own personal CFPⓇ Professional, an affordable subscription fee based on the services provided, and convenient scheduling via video or phone conferencing.

Facet will provide a variety of valuable services to DSASD members, including:

Creating a household budget.

Life & disability insurance planning.

Planning for a “second career” upon retirement from the force.

Paying off debt and saving for children’s education.

Selecting the right health care coverage.

Planning and budgeting for vacations.

“We are committed to continuously supporting our deputy sheriffs and strongly believe our members deserve financial wellness,” said David Leonhardi, DSASD President. “Facet emerged as the perfect partner because their mission and methods are so clearly different from typical financial services firms.”

Facet Wealth’s innovative approach combines human-driven financial planning led by CFPⓇ Professionals and unique technology to offer personalized financial life planning services.

“Families at all levels of wealth and stages of their lives deserve affordable, high-quality and personalized advice and planning services,” said Brent Weiss, CFPⓇ, Chief Evangelist and co-founder of Facet. “Life as a deputy sheriff can be challenging enough and we’re here to make sure financial pressures are not added to the mix. We look forward to working closely with DSASD members to help them achieve their long-term financial goals and dreams.”

About DSASD

The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of San Diego County is the professional labor organization representing more than 2,500 sworn deputies of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. For over 60 years, the DSASD has been “the strength behind the badge” supporting San Diego County deputies, their families and their communities.

About Facet Wealth

Facet Wealth is a next-generation financial services company built to break the cost barrier of comprehensive, transparent service for the mass-affluent households that need it most. Facet Wealth is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that offers human-first, technology-enabled financial planning services through a dedicated team led by a CFP® Professional. Facet Wealth is a fiduciary, acting in the best interest of our clients. Based in Baltimore, Maryland, with a nationwide reach, Facet Wealth works with financial services professionals as a responsible solution for accounts that do not fit the target profiles of their firms. For more information, follow Facet Wealth on Twitter at @FacetWealth or please visit www.facetwealth.com.