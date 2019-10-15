Voxbone and Zoom Join Forces to Deliver Frictionless Business Communications to More Global Destinations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Communications-as-a-Service leader Voxbone today announced it has joined forces with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (“Zoom”) to extend the reach of the new Zoom Phone platform into more countries worldwide. Thanks to Zoom Phone’s Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) capabilities, customers wishing for greater control over their communications can now use Voxbone's best-in-breed global, compliant coverage to take the platform to 65+ high-value markets that jointly account for 93% of global GDP.

Since 2013, Voxbone and Zoom have worked closely together to help shape the global business communications landscape, with Voxbone providing dial-in services across more than 50 markets to Zoom’s communications platform. Thanks to this relationship, Zoom has chosen Voxbone as one of the cloud communications providers to make available to its customers through its BYOC service. Now, Zoom Phone users can instantly scale the UCaaS platform's coverage footprint to key markets across North America, Europe and Asia.

“We’ve always shared Zoom’s simple and powerful vision for communication that works consistently and reliably. It sounds trivial but most meetings platforms still struggle to deliver a uniformly high-quality service, available on demand and from wherever you need to connect,” said Itay Rosenfeld, CEO of Voxbone.

This follows the news that Voxbone is opening up its global voice and messaging network to any SIP-enabled platform that supports BYOC, enabling businesses to take a more modular approach to communications and utilize best-in-class providers at each layer of their comms stack. Zoom Phone customers pursuing global growth can scale effortlessly by tapping into one of the largest fully-localized telephony footprint of any provider in the world – and enjoy consistent, carrier-grade quality from the cloud instead of relying on aggregated coverage.

“Today, we’re excited to extend our relationship with Zoom and support a central tenet of their next adventure by bringing the same consistent quality, availability, global coverage and compliance to the world of enterprise telephony with Zoom Phone. Together, we will continue taking cloud communications to the next level,” said Rosenfeld.

Zoom Phone is a cloud phone system available as an add-on to Zoom’s platform. Support for inbound and outbound calling through the public switched telephone network (PSTN) and seamlessly integrated telephony features enable customers to replace their existing PBX solution and consolidate all of their business communication and collaboration requirements onto their favorite video platform.

“From day one, Voxbone has made it simple for us to scale our coverage quickly and deploy our services faster through their APIs. So we knew that Voxbone was an ideal candidate to help us grow the capabilities of Zoom Phone and enable our customers to go global faster, and more easily,” said Vi Chau, Product Manager of Zoom Phone.

Any business interested in using Voxbone's services with Zoom Phone can contact Voxbone to integrate their services with the platform.

About Voxbone

Whether digital native or plotting a pain-free path to the cloud, businesses can achieve instant global scale for their communications with our enterprise-grade worldwide voice and messaging network.

Our compliant, elastic SIP trunking services and phone numbers deliver fully localized presence on a global scale, on demand, across 93% of the world economy. It's why we're the voice infrastructure partner of choice for the majority of Leaders in Gartner's Magic Quadrants for UC, UCaaS, CCaaS and Meetings.

Founded in 2005, we count among our happy customers Uber, Skype, Zoom, 8x8, Dialpad, NICE inContact, Orange Business Services, Aircall, Telefónica and Serenova. Check out our website at www.voxbone.com or visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.