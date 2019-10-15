SYSPRO Announces Partnership with CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute

Haresh Malkani, CTO of CESMII, moderated the Customer Panel at last month’s SYSPRO WAVE 2019 Customer Conference in Huntington Beach, CA. SYSPRO recently announced its partnership with CESMII, which combines public and private innovation leadership designed to accelerate U.S. advanced manufacturing initiatives. (Photo: Business Wire)

Haresh Malkani, CTO of CESMII, moderated the Customer Panel at last month’s SYSPRO WAVE 2019 Customer Conference in Huntington Beach, CA. SYSPRO recently announced its partnership with CESMII, which combines public and private innovation leadership designed to accelerate U.S. advanced manufacturing initiatives. (Photo: Business Wire)

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, is partnering with the Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CESMII) as part of a community that is helping U.S. manufacturing companies adopt smart manufacturing practices and technologies. The membership community brings together industry, academia, and federal partners within a growing network of advanced manufacturing institutes to increase U.S. manufacturing competitiveness and promote a robust and sustainable national manufacturing R&D infrastructure.

As part of the partnership, CESMII and SYSPRO will work to bring awareness of the CESMII Smart Manufacturing (SM) Platform to its nation-wide midmarket manufacturing customers. SYSPRO is committed to the CESMII mission of enabling SM and looks forward to working with them to become the driving sustainable engine that delivers real-time business improvements in U.S. Manufacturing.

The SM Platform has been a centerpiece of CESMII’s Technology Roadmap since the institute’s inception. SYSPRO will contribute to its evolution as part of CESMII’s Platform Standing Committee – a collaborative team of cross-industry practitioners and leaders. CESMII is also framing SM as a pillar to competitive manufacturer performance and working to democratize the knowledge required to make SM a reality for all U.S. manufacturers.

SYSPRO formally announced the partnership at last month’s WAVE Customer Conference in Huntington Beach, CA, where customers had an opportunity to see how CESMII enables rapid technology adoption to increase productivity, job growth, energy productivity, safety, and time to market for companies of all sizes.

“It was exciting to participate in SYSPRO’s Customer Conference as it gave me the opportunity to experience the sheer excitement SYSPRO’s manufacturing customers have about the potential for CESMII-developed technologies and infrastructure to make Digital Transformation and SM adoption feasible,” said Haresh Malkani, Chief Technology Officer, CESMII. “We all realize what an important competitive differentiator Smart Manufacturing can be.”

“CESMII’s mission is to ensure the power of information and innovation is at the fingertips of every manufacturer, delivering real business value, in the form of customer satisfaction, energy efficiency, productivity, safety or impacting time to market. Ultimately, Smart Manufacturing becomes the enabler for manufacturers to deliver profitable business in their environment and enable expansion and growth. We are proud to welcome SYSPRO formally to our ecosystem, which will enrich our institute’s offerings,” said John Dyck, CEO of CESMII.

“CESMII focuses on an innovation-driven ecosystem that aims to achieve widespread SM transformation,” said Geoff Garrett, CEO, SYSPRO USA. “SYSPRO is 100% dedicated to supporting CESMII’s goals and provides the application strength to make Industry 4.0 a reality for companies across the United States.”

CESMII’s HQ and regional leaders will be hosting a Demonstration Day on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Hawthorne, CA to preview the platform and its capabilities.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO’s strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success.

SYSPRO has more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents. For more information, visit www.syspro.com.

About CESMII – the Smart Manufacturing Institute

CESMII is the United States’ national institute on Smart Manufacturing, driving cultural and technological transformation and industrial cyber security leadership as national imperatives. By enabling frictionless movement of information – raw and contextualized data – between real-time operations and the people and systems that create value in and across Manufacturing organizations, CESMII is ensuring the power of information and innovation is at the fingertips of everyone who touches manufacturing.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, CESMII brings over $140 million in committed public-private investment and more than 100 partners from leading manufacturers and universities across 30+ states. The Institute is accelerating Smart Manufacturing (SM) adoption through the integration of advanced sensors, data analytics, platforms and controls to radically improve productivity, precision, performance and energy consumption. CESMII’s program and administrative home is with the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office.

For more information, visit the CESMII website at: https://www.cesmii.org.