Essentia Announces Official Partnership with Gonzaga Athletics as the Supercharged Ionized Alkaline Water

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Essentia, the pioneer of ionized alkaline bottled water in the U.S., has announced a partnership with Gonzaga Athletics as the official supercharged ionized alkaline water. This is Essentia’s first partnership with a collegiate team and second with a venue, the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium, which was announced in October 2018.

“Gonzaga Athletics is the epitome of overachieving, which is why this partnership makes so much sense and is a great opportunity for us,” said Karyn Abrahamson, Chief Marketing Officer, Essentia. “We look forward to the basketball season and keeping the Zags community hydrated every step of the way.”

Exclusive to the Gonzaga Men’s and Women’s Basketball team, Essentia will be the only bottled water available in McCarthey Athletic Center through the duration of the partnership. Essentia will be offered at season kickoff on November 1, 2019 and will be available through June 2021.

“We are thrilled to have Essentia Water partner with the Zags,” said Mark Livingston, Gonzaga Sports Properties General Manager. “The opportunity to work with a water partner like Essentia and provide a quality water experience for our fans in McCarthey Athletic Center for gamedays is something we are really looking forward to.”

Opened in 2004, the McCarthey Athletic Center is well known as one of the nation’s toughest home court advantages. The 6,000-seat area is recognized as one of the best student sections in the country and has been sold out for every men’s basketball game since the building opened. In addition to hosting basketball events, including the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championships First & Second Rounds, the McCarthey Athletic Center hosts non-athletic events such as concerts, banquets, graduations, meetings and receptions.

“We know fans are looking for premium items courtside and we’re excited to be the bottled water of choice for Gonzaga Athletics,” said Antonio Torres, Director of Experiential & Partnerships, Essentia.

About Essentia Water, LLC

The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia’s philosophy is that a better you starts with a better water. Headquartered in Bothell, WA, Essentia Water, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is now distributed in nearly 90,000 retailers across the United States. It’s the #1 alkaline water brand and the #1 selling bottled water brand in the natural channel1. In a clinical study conducted in 2016, Essentia was shown to be better at rehydrating2. To learn more about Essentia, please visit essentiawater.com or connect with Essentia on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

1IRI/SPINS/WFM P6 2019 Ending 6/16/2019.

2Results of a double-blind, placebo controlled clinical study with Essentia Water vs. a leading bottled water in healthy subjects over two hours following moderate aerobic exercise.