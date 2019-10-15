Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Chooses VizExplorer’s Player Development Solution

SAN DIEGO & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VizExplorer, a leading provider of operational intelligence solutions for casinos, today announced it has signed an agreement with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE). Mohegan will install the hostVizOps™ player development solution at its flagship Uncasville, Connecticut, property -- one of the largest gaming properties in the world. Mohegan executives are looking to provide the host team with the ability to advance its VIP outreach and better serve its valuable customers in the highly competitive Northeast market. The casino marketing and host team will benefit from a better understanding of real-time data and insights to execute successful strategies for its hosts and customers

VizExplorer’s hostVizOps gives the casino’s host team a robust CRM tool with mobile access to player data, real-time notifications about player activity onsite, and automated task management to streamline communication with and development of valuable players. "We're really excited to start utilizing hostVizOps tools and system, as it will undoubtedly enhance our communication, interaction and overall service to our growing number of guests and players," said Dave Martinelli, Chief Marketing Officer of Mohegan Sun. "This new platform will provide valuable understanding and analytical insights for our host team, and we're certainly looking forward to seeing the benefits."

“We look forward to providing MGE with a proven solution that will allow its hosts to be more productive and efficient, enabling them to better build outstanding relationships with their customers, said David Patent, CEO at VizExplorer.

MGE joins more than 60 other tribal entities currently using the VizExplorer platform.

VizExplorer will exhibit in booth #3630 at the upcoming Global Gaming Expo, held October 14-17, 2019 at the Sands Exposition in Las Vegas. Request a product demonstration during the conference at www.vizexplorer.com/g2e2019.

About VizExplorer

VizExplorer is a leading provider of operational intelligence (OI) solutions to the gaming industry. The next generation in data-driven decision making, OI lets businesses analyze live, fast-changing data and take immediate action using a single toolset. VizExplorer’s applications and tools help enterprises address smart space and profit optimization, marketing campaign management, CRM and customer service, and service and dispatch management. VizExplorer is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in Las Vegas and Wellington, New Zealand. www.vizexplorer.com

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea, and Niagara Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Northern Asia, Niagara Falls, Canada, and coming soon pending regulatory approval, Las Vegas, Nevada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA and New England Black Wolves, a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.