Amobee Launches Fraud Free Guarantee for Connected TV Inventory, Part of a Comprehensive Solution to Detect and Block Fraudulent Inventory

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amobee, a global digital advertising technology company, today announced an extension of its partnership with DoubleVerify—the leading independent platform for digital media measurement software and analytics—to launch an expansion of its existing, comprehensive fraud prevention solution to include connected TV inventory. This updated protection leverages an early detection system using advanced technology and partnership integrations to prevent fraud from reaching the Amobee platform, ensuring advertisers have access to a safe, transparent buying ecosystem with high-quality inventory.

As connected TV experiences exponential growth—with more 60.1 percent of the U.S. population, or 204 million people, forecasted to use connected TVs by 2022, according to eMarketer—and becomes an increasingly important marketing channel for advertisers, publishers and advertising platforms have to evolve to detect and prevent fraud, which is correspondingly on the rise. Amobee is committed to a clean supply chain and to offering platform buyers a fraud-free guarantee, enabling advertisers to effectively reach consumers.

“DoubleVerity is pleased to partner with Amobee to bring a new level of transparency to connected TV inventory,” says Steven Woolway, Senior Vice President of Business Development at DoubleVerify. “This industry-leading solution eliminates bad actors before they’re able to enter the bid stream and serve fraudulent impressions, further safeguarding brands and helping them achieve clarity and confidence in their digital investment.”

“With the expansion of our advanced initiatives, including our already industry-leading fraud-free guarantee to include connected TV, Amobee is able to align brand and agency clients with the highest-quality inventory to support campaign objectives by delivering connected TV ads that are seen by a real, highly-engaged and valuable audience,” says Bryan Everett, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Amobee. “Combined with the improved targeting and attribution capabilities of Amobee’s CTV Data Marketplace, we’re helping advertisers take full advantage of the fastest growing channel in the market.”

Following the determination by an MRC-accredited vendor, or other vendor approved by Amobee, that fraud has occurred, Amobee will refund its tech fees for the applicable portion of affected campaigns as well as any media fees Amobee recoups from its supply partners for fraudulent impressions on the affected campaign.

In addition to its partnership with DoubleVerify, Amobee has developed a robust anti-fraud prevention solution using bid stream data with the ability to detect fraudulent activity and protect campaigns before bidding on, winning or serving a single impression. Using machine learning and AI, Amobee is able to see when users are getting a suspiciously high amount of bid requests and suppress those users to see if their bid rate comes back to a normal range and either remove the user or open them back up for targeting.

Amobee unifies TV and digital to provide agencies and leading brands with advanced data management and media planning capabilities as well as actionable, real-time market research and proprietary audience data. Amobee works to enable media companies with sophisticated audience-based planning technology that helps meet the goals of marketers most efficiently while allowing media companies to manage the new business and technical complexities they face in a converging world. By consolidating TV and digital on its single omnichannel platform, Amobee bridges TV and digital advertising data to help marketers meet growing consumer demand for premium video and advanced TV content while allowing them to better activate media buying across screens and devices.

The world’s leading independent advertising platform, Amobee empowers brands, agencies and broadcasters with advertising solutions for the converging world. Amobee’s platform provides end-to-end campaign planning, management and optimization across TV, digital and social media. Through the application of prescriptive AI, proprietary data and advanced analytics, advertisers can now seamlessly orchestrate the consumer journey across converged media and all devices, and eliminate the media overlap and waste which come from traditional media silos. Amobee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest communications technology companies in the world, which reaches more than 675 million mobile subscribers. The company operates across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit amobee.com or follow @amobee.

DoubleVerify is the leading independent platform for digital media measurement software and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world’s largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com