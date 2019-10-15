Joseph Ribkoff Selects NGC’s Andromeda Cloud Platform to Streamline Business Processes and Support International Growth

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Generation Computing, Inc. (NGC), a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for product lifecycle management (PLM), supply chain management (SCM), quality control and vendor compliance, today announced that Joseph Ribkoff, one of Canada’s most respected fashion designers, is implementing NGC’s Andromeda PLM® and Andromeda SCM®.

Joseph Ribkoff is a Montreal-based fashion designer that sells in boutiques and specialty stores in 64 countries. The company sought an innovative, integrated digital platform to help manage its rapid growth and standardize its global operations. Joseph Ribkoff selected NGC’s Andromeda Cloud Platform® to support its digital transformation initiative including PLM data and processes to efficiently manage line plans and timelines, and proactively anticipate and respond to market trends.

“Joseph Ribkoff is growing quickly, and Andromeda® provides the strategic digital platform we need to streamline business processes and support our continued global expansion,” said Claude Collard, vice president of information technologies, Joseph Ribkoff. “NGC has a fantastic team with decades of fashion technology experience, and they have quickly become a strategic partner as we leverage the Andromeda Platform to accelerate and streamline our business.”

Using Andromeda PLM, Joseph Ribkoff will benefit from a common platform and use workflow calendars to manage line plans, track progress, alert users about unexpected delays, and collaborate with international teams. Andromeda SCM will help ensure Joseph Ribkoff has the information it needs to make better business decisions faster by optimizing supply chain lead times and enabling a demand-driven supply chain.

“Joseph Ribkoff has been a leader in the Canadian fashion industry for more than 60 years, and Andromeda will help the company be more efficient, proactive and responsive as it continues to grow,” said Mark Burstein, president, NGC. “With Andromeda, Joseph Ribkoff can ensure that its fashions are on time, on trend and on budget.”

About Joseph Ribkoff

Since 1957 Joseph Ribkoff has been successfully designing collections for women around the world who lead busy lifestyles. The company and collections have been constantly evolving to meet the multidimensional needs of today's women. Joseph Ribkoff stands out as one of the leading designers in the Canadian fashion industry for over 60 years and over 64 international markets. For more information, visit www.josephribkoff.com.

About NGC

NGC powers the digital supply chain with the Andromeda Cloud Platform, enabling brand owners and retailers to maximize revenue and profit by accelerating lead times, streamlining product development and supply chain management, and optimizing distribution. NGC solutions cover the entire concept to customer lifecycle, including PLM, SCM, quality and compliance, as well as integrated business planning (IBP) and demand, inventory, supply and retail optimization.

Leading global brands and retailers rely on NGC solutions, including Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Fanatics, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste, Spanx, VF Corporation and many others. NGC has offices in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Canada, China, India, Mexico, and El Salvador and is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). For more information, visit www.ngcsoftware.com.

