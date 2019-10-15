GAN Announces New Simulated Gaming Client Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GAN plc, an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States, has agreed to supply its Simulated Gaming software to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians (the “Client”), with new services anticipated to launch to customers in Q1 2020.

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians owns and operates three locations: Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs, Calif.; Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif.; and Indian Canyons Golf Resort in Palm Springs, Calif. The agreement with GAN will enable the Client to provide an expanded suite of online gaming and services throughout the region and beyond.

The Client is the 15th US casino operator to license GAN’s specialist software, which permits patrons to link reward cards to their online Simulated Gaming account and receive reward points automatically triggered by the patrons’ diverse online activities. It is the sixth major Native American casino operator in the United States to select GAN as its online gaming software service provider since the launch of Simulated Gaming in 2014.

Jeff Berman, Chief Commercial Officer of GAN commented:

“We are enormously privileged to bring one of America’s largest and most vibrant Native American casino resort operators online with our Simulated Gaming solution. Southern California is a significant regional US gaming market, with the largest population concentration in the US, reinforcing GAN’s market position as the leading B2B enterprise software solution provider to ‘brick and mortar’ US casinos.”

Bill Oliver, CIO of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, commented:

“We selected GAN for its proven success in helping casino properties launch online gaming and for its ability to embed our on-property rewards program into an online experience. Equipped with GAN’s Simulated Gaming, we will now introduce our casino properties online to a wider audience of casino enthusiasts located in adjacent regional markets.”

About GAN

GAN plc is a leading B2B supplier of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to the land-based casino Industry with additional operations throughout Europe.

The Company has developed an Internet gaming enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for both regulated real-money and/or virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN has fourteen (14) casino operators as clients of Simulated Gaming coast-to-coast across the US and Internationally; three (3) clients of real money Regulated Gaming in New Jersey; two (2) client of real money Regulated Gaming in Pennsylvania and ten (10) clients of real money Regulated Gaming in Europe.

Supported by 350 months of operating data, Simulated Gaming™ is now proven to drive increased visitation on-property among high-value casino patrons. Simulated Gaming™ enables land-based US casinos to increase their ‘share of wallet’ among existing patrons as well as reactivate long-term lapsed patrons to return on-property.

