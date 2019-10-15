Trialbee and TriNetX Partner to Accelerate Patient-Centric Clinical Trials

MALMÖ, Sweden & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trialbee, a world-leading technology provider in patient matching and engagement, is partnering with TriNetX, a leading global real-world health research network comprised of >170M patients across 23 countries to support data-driven digital solutions to accelerate patient-centric clinical trials.

“This partnership will significantly widen Trialbee’s service offerings to drive patient recruitment and retention,” said Lollo Eriksson, CEO of Trialbee. “This is a great opportunity to leverage both organizations capabilities to develop new services in order to optimize clinical trials to empower patients with clinical trials as a care option. TriNetX is the market leader in leveraging real world data for the applications of clinical trial design, feasibility and site selection, and we look forward to embarking on this journey together.”

Trialbee develops innovative software to reduce clinical trial recruitment timelines and enhance the patient engagement experience, and TriNetX optimizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence (RWE). TriNetX’s access to patients through its global healthcare organizations (HCO) partners as well as through publicly available sources, and Trialbee’s expertise in patient recruitment and digital outreach represent a multi-pronged approach to identify, engage, and drive patients to clinical trials, improving efficiency and time-to-market.

With TriNetX’s real-time access to a large data repository, patient populations, and network of HCOs, and Trialbee’s seamless patient recruitment experience, the two companies will harness the power of RWE and real-time analytics to support customers with their end goals of protocol design, site selection, patient recruitment and retention. Additionally, the two companies will work together to develop new services to accelerate clinical trial outcomes and make healthcare organizations successful.

“Our collaboration with Trialbee further enhances our healthcare organizations’ capabilities to streamline patient identification and recruitment. We see this partnership as a complementary effort to our digital developments around protocol design, site identification and access to patients.” said Maulik Mehta, Sr. VP Corporate Development. “Together, TriNetX and Trialbee will further enable clinical research as an alternative care option to patients.”

About Trialbee:

Trialbee is a world leading technology provider in patient matching and engagement, empowering patients to participate in clinical trials as a care option. Founded in 2010, Trialbee has continuously innovated patient-centric technology solutions for global clinical trials. Trialbee – Dedicated to patients; driven by science; and powered by data. For more information, visit trialbee.com and contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to answer complex research questions at the speed of thought. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX