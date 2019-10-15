Northwell Health extends partnership with comprehensive Allscripts Sunrise™ platform through 2027

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) today announced that Northwell Health has extended its engagement with the comprehensive Allscripts Sunrise inpatient platform through December 2027. Sunrise is currently in use at 19 Northwell hospitals.

Northwell Health—New York State’s largest health system, which has been live on Sunrise since 2005—continues to expand the platform’s use as additional Northwell Health facilities come on board. The health system previously extended its Allscripts TouchWorks® EHR agreement in 2018.

“ The power of Sunrise drives our system across nearly 20 locations, helping our organization deliver on our mission of improving the health of our communities,” says Northwell CIO John Bosco. “ Running successfully on one instance of the EHR proves especially beneficial for ensuring our thousands of clinicians can easily access consistent and comprehensive patient clinical information.”

Used by healthcare organizations across the globe, Sunrise is an integrated electronic health record that connects all aspects of care, including acute, ambulatory, surgical, pharmacy, radiology and laboratory services. Built to enable efficient and safe care, Sunrise is a clinician-friendly, evidence-based single platform with integrated analytics that helps deliver true personalized care. Sunrise supports all core care venues across the enterprise by delivering a single patient record, and features patient-centric capabilities that increase access and convenience.

“ Allscripts partnership with our largest client, Northwell Health, has been a great success for the past 15 years. We are honored to continue pursuing our shared vision with such a brilliant thought leader in our industry,” said Allscripts CEO Paul Black. “ Northwell is truly passionate about advancing its community’s health. Side by side we will continue to enhance Sunrise and co-develop the next generation of EHR as a new powerful solution, a tool for clinicians not only at Northwell but at other providers and for those they serve. It’s an honor to extend our partnership with Northwell and its visionary leadership.”

