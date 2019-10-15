Eastern Airlines to Begin Service Between New York and Guayaquil in December 2019

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastern Airlines announced today that, subject to government approval, it will begin nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Guayaquil, Ecuador (GYE) on December 5th 2019.

Non-stop flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays using large cabin, wide body, Boeing 767-300ER aircraft configured with 30 Premium and 212 Economy seats. Eastern will offer introductory fares and 2 checked bags in addition to a carry on. Fares and schedules will be announced soon.

Mr. Steve Harfst, President & CEO, Eastern Airlines said, “We are delighted to announce the commencement of operations to and from Ecuador, the ‘Country of the four worlds’ and a land of natural landscapes, ancient history and vibrant culture. Our inaugural flights between Guayaquil, the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ and New York will provide our customers with lower fares and the only non-stop service between these two cities. And with our wide-body, large cabin aircraft our customers can be assured that their bags will travel with them. No bag will be left behind.”

Mr. Harfst further added, “We are bringing back the sense of awe and wonder to air travel with non-stop flights between under-served international markets and the United States.”

We encourage you to sign up for the latest news at: goeasternair.com.

