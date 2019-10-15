GTT Delivers SD-WAN and SIP Trunking to Greenyard to Enable Cost-Efficient Cloud Strategy

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that Greenyard (Euronext Brussels: GREEN), a global market leader of fresh, frozen and prepared fruits, vegetables, flowers and plants, has selected GTT to provide managed SD-WAN service to 80 sites across Europe and North America. GTT also supports Greenyard’s unified communications platform with its SIP Trunking service, including over 6,000 telephone numbers, with global termination.

GTT SD-WAN provides a resilient, secure network that connects Greenyard’s people around the world to the critical applications they rely on every day. The network has redundant connectivity in place at each of Greenyard’s sites in an active-active configuration, to ensure network resiliency. GTT’s global, Tier 1 IP backbone also provides private and secure connectivity to leading cloud service providers for best-in-class application performance.

“ Greenyard has taken decisive steps to consolidate, transform and modernize our ICT infrastructure to run mission-critical cloud applications, which is instrumental to our company’s future competitiveness,” commented Luc Verbist, group director, ICT at Greenyard. “ GTT’s SD-WAN, SIP Trunking and industry-leading global network are the foundation for our cloud strategy and its resulting cost efficiencies.”

“ We are pleased to extend our relationship with Greenyard, by adding SD-WAN and SIP Trunking as part of its cost-efficient cloud migration strategy,” stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “ We look forward to continuing to support Greenyard’s ICT transformation and helping connect their people around the world and to every application in the cloud.”

About GTT

GTT connects people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services. For more information on GTT (NYSE: GTT), please visit www.gtt.net.

About Greenyard

Greenyard (Euronext Brussels: GREEN) is a global market leader of fresh, frozen and prepared fruits, vegetables, flowers and plants. Counting Europe’s leading retailers amongst its customer base, Greenyard provides efficient and sustainable solutions to customers and suppliers through best-in-class products, market-leading innovation, operational excellence and outstanding service. Our vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruits and vegetables at any moment, easily, quickly and pleasurably, whilst fostering nature. With more than 9,000 employees operating in 25 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people and key customer and supplier relationships as the key assets that enable it to deliver goods and services worth approximately €4 billion per annum. www.greenyard.group